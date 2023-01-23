Read full article on original website
Related
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
NECN
Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking
A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
Family of carjacking victim hold vigil, push anti-gun violence
Friday, dozens of medical workers and family members of Golden gathered outside of DMC Sinai Grace Hospital for a vigil.
US Secret Service report examines mass violence information in hopes of preventing tragedies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) —The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center released a report Wednesday that examines incidents of targeted violence that took place over the course of five years. The report, called Mass Attacks in Public Spaces: 2016 – 2020, looks at 173 incidents and highlights similarities among attackers. “The prevention of mass violence […]
Inclusive public signs boost teens’ attitudes about trans people, study says. Here’s how
A new study from Washington State University showed more inclusive signs had a pretty big impact on teens’ outlook on gender.
'But the shooter was Asian!' That doesn't negate the reality of anti-Asian violence.
The suspects' race doesn't make back-to-back shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay any less devastating or serious to Asian American community.
Missing Black Women and Girls: Black People, Where's The Outcry?
Think about this. Just for a moment. Why do so many Black girls and women go missing, without a whisper, from the media? Where is the outcry? Every year thousands of black girls and women go missing in the United States. We've even heard a warning chime to alert us. She's gone--Another girl or woman--Just gone. But do you see those notices added to larger media sources? Not often.
US Secret Service Report: Analysis of 180 mass attacks in the US reveals troubling statistics
WASHINGTON, DC. - The United States Secret Service (USSS) recently released a report analyzing 180 mass attacks that occurred in the United States between 2014 and 2019. According to the report, most of these attacks were directed at restaurants and retail stores. The USSS also found that firearms were used in 73% of the attacks, with 25% of those firearms being illegally acquired by the attackers.
