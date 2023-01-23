ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking

A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
DC News Now

US Secret Service report examines mass violence information in hopes of preventing tragedies

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) —The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center released a report Wednesday that examines incidents of targeted violence that took place over the course of five years. The report, called Mass Attacks in Public Spaces: 2016 – 2020, looks at 173 incidents and highlights similarities among attackers. “The prevention of mass violence […]
MARYLAND STATE
South Suburban News

Missing Black Women and Girls: Black People, Where's The Outcry?

Think about this. Just for a moment. Why do so many Black girls and women go missing, without a whisper, from the media? Where is the outcry? Every year thousands of black girls and women go missing in the United States. We've even heard a warning chime to alert us. She's gone--Another girl or woman--Just gone. But do you see those notices added to larger media sources? Not often.
Edy Zoo

US Secret Service Report: Analysis of 180 mass attacks in the US reveals troubling statistics

WASHINGTON, DC. - The United States Secret Service (USSS) recently released a report analyzing 180 mass attacks that occurred in the United States between 2014 and 2019. According to the report, most of these attacks were directed at restaurants and retail stores. The USSS also found that firearms were used in 73% of the attacks, with 25% of those firearms being illegally acquired by the attackers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy