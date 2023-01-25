Read full article on original website
Barnstable Complete Streets Plan Draft to be Unveiled Feb. 15
BARNSTABLE – The draft of Barnstable's Complete Streets Prioritization Plan will be unveiled on February 15. After being recognized by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) as a Complete Streets community, Barnstable officials have partnered with the Cape Cod Commission to solicit feedback on transportation improvements across the town. Those thoughts were utilized in the
Holtec Still Pursuing New Permit, Won’t Discharge Until Approved
PLYMOUTH – An official with Holtec International, the company charged with decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, said the company is still pursuing changing a discharge permit that would allow it to dump one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Senior Compliance Officer with Holtec David Noyes said the company is in the
Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted 8 Month Demolition Delay
BOURNE – Bourne Historical Commission voted 6-0 to grant a 8 month demolition delay for the shuttered Bourne Visitor Information Booth by the Cape-side rotary. Bourne resident Jack MacDonald, who helped spearhead the effort, said the decision gives time for volunteers to raise funds to get the historic building refurbished and moved to another location,
Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – Morning ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday, January 26, are being impacted by weather conditions. Both the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have advised travelers that rain and heavy winds could lead to delays or cancellations. The Steamship Authority has already reported that the 5:45 a.m. trip from Hyannis
Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is waiving cancellation and change fees for travel on Thursday due to high winds in the forecast. Officials said to expect possible cancellations throughout the day on both Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket routes, with the latest schedule changes on their website. This week also marks the opening of summer reservations
Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
SANDWICH – Sandwich has received approval from the Coast Guard to move ahead with its boardwalk replacement project following months of questions on permitting and jurisdiction. Concerns that the US Army Corps of Engineers was actually responsible for the boardwalk and its permission would be required were quelled in December, with the final question being
Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim
Dennis Prepping for Annual Town Election
DENNIS – The Town of Dennis annual town election will be held on May 9, but preparations for the vote are already underway. Seats for multiple facets of the local governments, including three on the Select Board and one on both the D/Y School Committee and Housing Authority, are up for grabs. Town residents will
Fire damages house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in a home in Falmouth around 3:40 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Abbie's Lane to find flames visible. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
AAA: Mass. Gas Prices Tick Up 7 Cents
HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up seven cents within the past week, according to AAA Northeast. The organization reports that the average price at the pump in the Bay State is $3.37 per gallon of regular, unleaded fuel. That mark is a cent higher than what it was the same time last
Search continues for missing man last seen in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Background: The Provincetown Police (MA) Department is assisting the Malden Police (MA) Department by seeking the public's assistance in locating Bruce Crowley. Bruce was reported missing on 01-04-2023 after a New Year's Eve weekend stay in Provincetown.. Crowley is described as a white male, age 56, about 5' 8 inches tall, with hazel
Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility's two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma. Marine mammal experts will try to determine
Barnstable Youth Job Fair Set for March
HYANNIS – The 7th annual Barnstable Youth Job Fair is taking place at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center on March 8. The Barnstable Youth Commission will be hosting the event, which will feature a long list of employers from across the region. It's meant to provide an outlet for business owners to boost their
Suspect in Hyannis shooting arrested in Kentucky
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Monday January 23, 2023, 27-year-old Kyle Mugford of Hyannis was taken into custody in Louisville Kentucky. Mugford was arrested on warrants stemming from a shooting in Hyannis on December 28, 2022. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies that
