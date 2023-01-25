Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor And Nikki Newman Settle Scores
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, tease that Victor and Nikki Newman have some scores to settle. You won’t want to miss a moment of this thrilling episode. Lately, Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) have enjoyed relative peace and happiness in their relationship. Sure, their children have faced problems in the recent past, but this couple has bravely faced it all together. It looks like these two are getting up to some drama — separately — in the near future. Then again, their upcoming drama could merge together. No matter what happens, we expect that they’ll end up back at home together, enjoying the slightly slower pace of their lives since Victor’s supposed retirement.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill and Deacon could come to blows over Sheila
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is in a precarious situation on The Bold and the Beautiful because of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila had Deacon eating out of her hand and threatened to turn him in for assisting her if he tried to walk away. She was livid when she thought he was interested in Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left her for Taylor Hayes (Krista Thompson).
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Douglas Forrester's Shocking Revelation Rocks the Forrester Family
The Bold and the Beautiful is known for its dramatic twists and turns, and the upcoming episode is no exception. Douglas Forrester's Shocking Revelation Rocks the Forrester FamilyPhoto byGetty Images.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Seduces Bill Away From Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will do whatever it takes to protect her family from Sheila Carter.
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye 's Future As Ridge Forrester Is Uncertain, Rumors Of His Exit
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that there are rumors of Thorsten Kaye's exit as Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that while Kaye is taking a break from filming at the moment, he will return in the coming weeks.
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A deal may be made with the devil for the lives of Marlena Kayla and Kate
Days of Our Lives fans dealt with the possession storyline two decades ago but were outspoken in how they disliked the return of the devil who repossessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Viewers were anxious for the second round to be over and troubled it did not end at Christmas 2021 but carried over into 2022. Now DOOL watchers are complaining on social media because TV Season Spoilers is teasing that the evil one will return yet again.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed
Dollar Bill SpencerPhoto byReality Show update screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.
‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Spoilers: Was There a Blackout in Episode 3?
'Are You the One?' Season 9 Episode 2 indicated that the first match-up ceremony ended in a blackout, but all questions were answered in episode 3.
General Hospital Spoilers: Spencer And Trina Put Cameron In The Hotseat
General Hospital spoilers reveal a couple wondering if they really should be, an ex on the hot seat thanks to some well-meaning pals, a lawyer getting a warning, a huge rescue in the works, and a grandfather getting a lashing from his granddaughter. General Hospital Spoilers Highlights. Spencer (Nicholas Alexander...
‘Days of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Advises ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ After Marlena’s Death (VIDEO)
“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives?” asks Deidre Hall, who’s portrayed heroine Dr. Marlena Evans on the daytime drama since 1976. She asks because she knows how diehard fans of the long-running series react when something tragic happens to her beloved character. And given recent developments, it was a good time for TV Insider to sit down with the actress, who was in attendance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour alongside co-star Robert Scott Wilson.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Stefan O. DiMera Breaks Bad News…And Causes Chaos
DAYS spoilers photos for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s an up-and-down day at the DiMera mansion. News spreads of Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) untimely...
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
’Tender Loving Care…?’ podcast has an inside source on the future of TLC's ‘Sister Wives’
Victor Newman Calls Jill To Wreck Sally Spectra’s Meeting
The Young and the Restless recap for Monday brings Victor Newman doing what he does best — pulling the puppet strings to make everybody else dance. Of course, Jill Foster Abbot may be immune to his puppeteering. Young and the Restless Recap Highlights. Victor (Eric Braeden) worked to ensure...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
EastEnders - how old is Ricky Jr Mitchell?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders schoolboy Ricky Jr has his life turned upside down in today's episode (January 24) as he learns that Lily is pregnant with his baby. Ricky Jr will be questioned by the police in scenes airing later in the week, but how old is he? And what happens next? Here's everything you need to know:
EastEnders to introduce newcomer Jed for Sonia Fowler story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is set to introduce newcomer Jed, who will play a vital role in Sonia Fowler’s story. In scenes that air next week on the long-running soap, Bradley Jaden joins the cast as Jed, a lodger who moves in with Sonia as she tries to resolve some of her financial issues.
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
