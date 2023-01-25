Read full article on original website
Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – Morning ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday, January 26, are being impacted by weather conditions. Both the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have advised travelers that rain and heavy winds could lead to delays or cancellations. The Steamship Authority has already reported that the 5:45 a.m. trip from Hyannis […] The post Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Complete Streets Plan Draft to be Unveiled Feb. 15
BARNSTABLE – The draft of Barnstable’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan will be unveiled on February 15. After being recognized by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) as a Complete Streets community, Barnstable officials have partnered with the Cape Cod Commission to solicit feedback on transportation improvements across the town. Those thoughts were utilized in the […] The post Barnstable Complete Streets Plan Draft to be Unveiled Feb. 15 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted 8 Month Demolition Delay
BOURNE – Bourne Historical Commission voted 6-0 to grant a 8 month demolition delay for the shuttered Bourne Visitor Information Booth by the Cape-side rotary. Bourne resident Jack MacDonald, who helped spearhead the effort, said the decision gives time for volunteers to raise funds to get the historic building refurbished and moved to another location, […] The post Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted 8 Month Demolition Delay appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New Report Says Cape Cod Water Quality Continues to Decline
HYANNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod released an annual review of the region’s water quality and the data supports the continuing decline of local waters. The assessment found the amount of embayments with unacceptable grades continues to climb, including all embayments on Nantucket Sound and most in Buzzards Bay except for Falmouth’s Quissett […] The post New Report Says Cape Cod Water Quality Continues to Decline appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown Accelerating EMS Hiring Plan
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is accelerating its EMS hiring timeline in the wake of the Lower Cape Ambulance Association’s announcement that they would be shutting down at the end of June. The town will propose to fund 16 full-time Provincetown Fire and EMS department employees for this summer, as opposed to its original plan of 8 […] The post Provincetown Accelerating EMS Hiring Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is seeking community feedback on a plan to make the town more accessible to all forms of transportation. The town is asking residents to give input on the areas of main concern in the town where they’ve observed infrastructure problems or safety issues. The request is part of a Complete Streets Prioritization […] The post Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects
BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2 billion off the expected total cost […] The post State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects appeared first on CapeCod.com.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
Storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Snow is moving into Massachusetts and southern New England, making for a slippery afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday. Info: Closings and Delays | Interactive Radar | Futurecast. Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of Massachusetts, outside of Rte. 128. "(The) heaviest snow will...
Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma. Marine mammal experts will try to determine […] The post Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
New Hampshire Ice Castles announces opening date
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - More than a month after the official start to winter, the Ice Castles finally have an opening date.The popular New Hampshire attraction will open Friday, January 27 - the latest opening in the season since it opened a decade ago because of the mild weather."Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "While winter doesn't always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually."The Ice Castles features ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, colorful towers of ice and, new this year, an adults-only bar. The Polar Pub will be serving up signature beers and other winter-themed alcoholic drinks to those 21 and older at a bar made out of ice.Click here for ticket information. Admission ranges from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Top Ten Largest Snowstorms in Massachusetts History
Skiers, snowboarders, plow drivers, and snow lovers of all kinds, more snow is on the way to Massachusetts!. During a typical Massachusetts winter (if there is such a thing) the largest blizzards tend to arrive in the month of February, however, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. Meaning snowfalls are smaller than in February but more frequent.
Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con
Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
