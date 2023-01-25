ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

capeandislands.org

New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
BOURNE, MA
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Holtec Still Pursuing New Permit, Won’t Discharge Until Approved

PLYMOUTH – An official with Holtec International, the company charged with decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, said the company is still pursuing changing a discharge permit that would allow it to dump one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Senior Compliance Officer with Holtec David Noyes said the company is in the […] The post Holtec Still Pursuing New Permit, Won’t Discharge Until Approved appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
hbsdealer.com

Mid-Cape chooses Beach House Shake

The Massachusetts-based US LBM division serving Cape Cod is now a “flagship dealer” of the composite shingle product. Tando Composites announced that Mid-Cape Home Centers, a Division of US LBM, is a “flagship dealer” in Massachusetts for Beach House Shake composite shingles. The largest building materials...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con

Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects

BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2 billion off the expected total cost […] The post State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

AAA: Mass. Gas Prices Tick Up 7 Cents

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up seven cents within the past week, according to AAA Northeast. The organization reports that the average price at the pump in the Bay State is $3.37 per gallon of regular, unleaded fuel. That mark is a cent higher than what it was the same time last […] The post AAA: Mass. Gas Prices Tick Up 7 Cents appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA

