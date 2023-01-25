Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Accelerating EMS Hiring Plan
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is accelerating its EMS hiring timeline in the wake of the Lower Cape Ambulance Association’s announcement that they would be shutting down at the end of June. The town will propose to fund 16 full-time Provincetown Fire and EMS department employees for this summer, as opposed to its original plan of 8 […] The post Provincetown Accelerating EMS Hiring Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
New Report Says Cape Cod Water Quality Continues to Decline
HYANNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod released an annual review of the region’s water quality and the data supports the continuing decline of local waters. The assessment found the amount of embayments with unacceptable grades continues to climb, including all embayments on Nantucket Sound and most in Buzzards Bay except for Falmouth’s Quissett […] The post New Report Says Cape Cod Water Quality Continues to Decline appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con
Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
capecod.com
State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects
BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations. The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2...
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue
Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
Cape Cod Chronicle
No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café
HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
capecoddaily.com
Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted 8 Month Demolition Delay
BOURNE – Bourne Historical Commission voted 6-0 to grant a 8 month demolition delay for the shuttered Bourne Visitor Information Booth by the Cape-side rotary. Bourne resident Jack MacDonald, who helped spearhead the effort, said the decision gives time for volunteers to raise funds to get the historic building refurbished and moved to another location, […] The post Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted 8 Month Demolition Delay appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is seeking community feedback on a plan to make the town more accessible to all forms of transportation. The town is asking residents to give input on the areas of main concern in the town where they’ve observed infrastructure problems or safety issues. The request is part of a Complete Streets Prioritization […] The post Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is waiving cancellation and change fees for travel on Thursday due to high winds in the forecast. Officials said to expect possible cancellations throughout the day on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes, with the latest schedule changes on their website. This week also marks the opening of summer reservations […] The post Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
SANDWICH – Sandwich has received approval from the Coast Guard to move ahead with its boardwalk replacement project following months of questions on permitting and jurisdiction. Concerns that the US Army Corps of Engineers was actually responsible for the boardwalk and its permission would be required were quelled in December, with the final question being […] The post Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
Major changes to Pilgrim nuclear panel proposed in new legislation
A new bill filed in the state Legislature would make significant changes to the public panel on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The bill would shrink the panel from 21 to 15 members, give state officials a bigger role, and change the composition of the group. One change would add a member focused on future economic development of the Plymouth property.
Boston’s Dutch Maid Bakery, staffing agencies cited for over $440k in wage violations
A wholesale producer of baked goods in Boston and the staffing agencies that provide its workforce are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of penalties and restitutions after failing to fairly compensate its employees. Dutch Maid Bakery, Inc. and five temporary staffing agencies have been issued 30 citations with...
Cape Cod dentist pleads guilty to $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme
A Boston man who worked as a dentist in Hyannis pleaded guilty to a $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Jack Massarsky, 65, embezzled the $1.2 million from his employer, and fraudulently obtained government benefits in his employer’s name,...
wamc.org
Bill filed in Massachusetts legislature to increase bottle deposits to 10 cents, expand to more beverage containers
Among the thousands of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature by last Friday’s deadline to be acted upon in this session is an update to the container deposit law, better known as the “bottle bill.”. This new legislation would increase the deposit from five to 10 cents and...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Department of Public Works pothole patchwork exposéd!
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry has followed up on a Quarry story commenter’s ask that it photodocument the patchwork of potholes patches as well as potholes along Sea Street in front of the City of Quincy’s Department of Public Works headquarters. Additionally,...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
capecoddaily.com
Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – Morning ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday, January 26, are being impacted by weather conditions. Both the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have advised travelers that rain and heavy winds could lead to delays or cancellations. The Steamship Authority has already reported that the 5:45 a.m. trip from Hyannis […] The post Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
