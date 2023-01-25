Thirty years in the making! Wrestling is a lot of things, but ultimately it is a business, with the main idea being to get people to watch. Without fans watching, there is not going to be much of a future to the place. Drawing an audience is what matters most at the end of the day and now the biggest wrestling company in the world has set a new record when it comes to drawing in money through fans.

