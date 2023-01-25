Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Long Term Plans For Sami Zayn’s Storyline With Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn officially joined The Bloodline last year and since then Zayn has gone on to become one of the most popular stars in WWE. The Bloodline storyline has taken Sami Zayn’s career to new heights which has made some fans wonder if a title shot could be in his future.
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Is XXX Sets Huge Record For Company
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA last night. The company pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. In fact, the show ended up setting a huge record.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Trial Of Sami Zayn For WWE RAW Is XXX
The 30th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, Monday Night RAW, is officially in the books. RAW XXX proved to be an exciting edition for the ages to remember. One of the interesting segments that opened the show was Sami Zayn’s trial in “The Bloodline Tribal Court. Apparently, that segment was produced by a long-time WWE veteran.
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
sportszion.com
Kevin Owens offers dire warning to Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship title ahead of The Royal Rumble
The anticipation among wrestling fans worldwide for the forthcoming WWE big event, The Royal Rumble, is at an all-time high. Kevin Owens had challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Universal Championship just before the grand event. Kevin Yanick Steen, better known by his ring name Kevin Owens,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
stillrealtous.com
Details On WWE Pitching Huge Match For Steve Austin And Brock Lesnar
WrestleMania season is quickly approaching and it was reported last year that WWE made an offer to Steve Austin for a WrestleMania match. It was reported earlier this week that WWE offered Austin an enormous amount of money to face Roman Reigns which got a lot of people talking. Dave...
wrestlingrumors.net
They Did It: WWE Announces All Time Record Set By This Week’s Monday Night Raw
Thirty years in the making! Wrestling is a lot of things, but ultimately it is a business, with the main idea being to get people to watch. Without fans watching, there is not going to be much of a future to the place. Drawing an audience is what matters most at the end of the day and now the biggest wrestling company in the world has set a new record when it comes to drawing in money through fans.
ringsidenews.com
Internal Response After WWE RAW Is XXX Special
The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of a mixed bag, covering thirty years of the flagship show’s history. RAW originally debuted on January 11th, 1993. Since the first episode, RAW has been broadcast live from 208 different arenas, 171 cities and towns, and ten different nations. The list includes United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Iraq, South Africa, Germany Japan, Italy, and Mexico. The RAW Is XXX special emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company was also very happy about how things went down.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s A Hit: Backstage Reaction To Raw XXX
They have reason to be. Earlier this week, WWE presented the Raw XXX special, marking thirty years of Monday Night Raw. The show featured a variety of legends and huge matches, along with several special appearances. As a result, the show was one of the biggest that WWE has presented on free television in a long time. A few days later, we know a bit more about how it was received.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Happy Return? Controversial WWE Star Discussed For Possible Royal Rumble Return
That would be a return. There have been all kinds of roster changes in WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are finishing up. This very well may include the Royal Rumble, where several surprise names are known to show up again after lengthy absences. Now there is a rumor that a former WWE Women’s Champion may be making an appearance.
