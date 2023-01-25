Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
sportszion.com
Kevin Owens offers dire warning to Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship title ahead of The Royal Rumble
The anticipation among wrestling fans worldwide for the forthcoming WWE big event, The Royal Rumble, is at an all-time high. Kevin Owens had challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Universal Championship just before the grand event. Kevin Yanick Steen, better known by his ring name Kevin Owens,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
ComicBook
Bryan Danielson's Next AEW Dynamite Opponent is a Former WWE Star
Bryan Danielson's quest to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship will continue next week as "The American Dragon" will face Timothy Thatcher from Pro Wrestling Noah. American wrestling fans will likely recognize Thatcher as a former WWE NXT star as he worked for the company from 2020-22. He was best known during his time with the developmental brand for filling in as the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa and winning the first two Fight Pit Matches in the brand's history.
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn And The Rock
The 2023 Royal Rumble is here, and we're breaking down what is likely to happen in our predictions!
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Explains Why The Royal Rumble Shifted To A Saturday Night
There's certainly a good reason why Royal Rumble is on a Saturday this year. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross gave some detail as to why the Premium Live Event has moved back a day instead of sticking with the customary pro wrestling day of Sunday. It's all because the United States is right in the thick of the NFL Playoffs.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Talks Vince McMahon’s Return – “We’re All Trying To Remain Optimistic”
A current WWE Superstar has given their thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to the company and says the locker room is “trying to remain optimistic.”. WWE got off to a turbulent 2023 with Vince McMahon forcing his way back onto the Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. McMahon is believed to be back to help oversee rights deals as well as a potential sale of WWE, but many in the company feel the “countdown is on” before McMahon is back overseeing the creative direction of the promotion.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Recalls Terrifying WWE Spot
"The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn has been a staple of WWE programming for a decade now, first climbing his way to the top of "NXT" and then dishing out several unforgettable stories on the main roster. One battle in particular Zayn wasn't even part of but still had a major role to play in what transpired. Sami revealed to The Detroit News that the 2017 Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon where Sami pulls Kevin off the announce table just as Shane jumps 20 feet off the roof of the Cell left him "terrified."
