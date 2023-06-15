ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holyoke.org

Commission on Disabilities Meeting January 26, 2023

Matters pertaining to disabled citizens of Holyoke. Issues related to parking spots and/or accessibility. Handicap parking and building entrance located on the rear deck of City Hall. NOTE: Enter the building via the door off the parking deck. An elevator is available to the right after entering the main hallway.
HOLYOKE, MA
holyoke.org

FY24 Budget Planning process has begun

The new budget preparation season is here! Department Heads were sent instructions for preparing their anticipated budget needs for the next fiscal year. Their completed budget will be a primary source for the preparation of our entire City budget. The Auditor is working with the City Treasurer to update revenue...
holyoke.org

Connect With the VA

Thank you for your service. We’re here for you if you need us!

Comments / 0

Community Policy