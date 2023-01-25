Read full article on original website
Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams
Big Thief are going on a Big Tour. The indie-folk band have expanded their previously announced 2023 tour through the summer, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. Big Thief have already announced a slew of North American and European tour dates that begin January 31st in Burlington,...
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates
Billy F Gibbons will be giving the UK and Europe all his lovin' this summer
Maid Of Stone Festival announces Airbourne as first headliner
The first Maid Of Stone festival will take place at Mote Park in Kent this July - bookings include Skindred, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Kris Barras, Tygers Of Pan Tang and more
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Coldplay Unveil Special Run Of North American Tour Dates
Their 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour is coming back to North America.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan apologized for bringing Dustin Lynch on stage with an "absurd" intro about drugs, drinking and STDs, saying it "was complete sarcasm."
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around The Moon
Dave Matthews Band are still at it. The ’90s hitmakers and longstanding road dogs will return in May with their 10th studio album, Walk Around The Moon. It’s preceded by lead single “Madman’s Eyes,” out today, which brings a bit of an Eastern flair to DMB’s folk-rock jam-band sound. Will it be the song that inspires the group’s haters to defend them? Probably not, but the Lady Birds among you can check it out below, where you’ll also find the new album’s tracklist plus tour dates.
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces 2023 solo UK and Ireland tour dates
21 – Dublin, Whelan’s. Shiflett released two new songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’. He is also set to play numerous gigs with Foo Fighters...
Richard Dawson Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour
Richard Dawson has announced his first-ever tour of the United States. The English singer-songwriter will perform headlining sets in New York and Los Angeles; he’ll also open for the metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at select East Coast stops on their international tour. Find the full list of tour dates below.
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream
Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
