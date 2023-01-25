ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Stereogum

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around The Moon

Dave Matthews Band are still at it. The ’90s hitmakers and longstanding road dogs will return in May with their 10th studio album, Walk Around The Moon. It’s preceded by lead single “Madman’s Eyes,” out today, which brings a bit of an Eastern flair to DMB’s folk-rock jam-band sound. Will it be the song that inspires the group’s haters to defend them? Probably not, but the Lady Birds among you can check it out below, where you’ll also find the new album’s tracklist plus tour dates.
MAINE STATE
Pitchfork

Richard Dawson Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Richard Dawson has announced his first-ever tour of the United States. The English singer-songwriter will perform headlining sets in New York and Los Angeles; he’ll also open for the metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at select East Coast stops on their international tour. Find the full list of tour dates below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Consequence

Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream

Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.

Comments / 0

Community Policy