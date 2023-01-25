Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnewstc.com
Grand opening of new public trail at Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wed., Feb. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area. The project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian River County, Indian River Land Trust, Trust for the Internal Improvement Fund of Florida, and Florida Inland Navigation District.
veronews.com
In Memory: Jan. 25
Richard Kaelin, 85, passed away on January 5th, 2023, in Vero Beach, Florida, after suffering complications from injuries he sustained in a fall. Richard was born on May 18th, 1937, in Queens, New York to John and Eunice Kaelin, from Valley Stream, NY. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY in 1955; he went on to study accounting at Pace University in New York City in the late 1950s; then enlisted in the US Army, achieving rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1961. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart Clare Schmitz, and they settled in Valley Stream to raise their family. He went back to school and received a BBA from Hofstra University in 1967. He worked for over 25 years in New York City at CIT Group and Standard and Poor’s, and then life took him and Clare to Orlando and eventually Chicago, where he worked for various relocation companies before finally retiring in 2001, and settling in Vero Beach, Florida.
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The St. Lucie Sheriff is looking for the public’s assistance to find this missing adult. Here is the info:. The Sheriff is attempting to locate Janie Wilkerson. She was wearing a pink shirt...
veronews.com
Aching news: ‘Old Press Journal’ building must go
I must admit: I’ve got mixed emotions about the impending demolition of what many longtime Vero Beach residents call the “old Press Journal building.”. As many of you know, I began my full-time newspaper career there as a cops-and-courts reporter about 100 years ago – or so it seems, anyway – before embarking on a rewarding sports-writing venture that took me to Jacksonville, New York, Los Angeles and Denver, and ultimately brought me back to Vero Beach.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca
Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
wqcs.org
Construction on Fort Pierce North Causeway Bridge Replacement May Begin in May
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 26, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce on its Facebook page has posted an advisory stating that "anticipated construction" on the North Causeway Bridge Replacement Project "is set to begin around May 2023." A public meeting will be held and provide a project update closer...
veronews.com
The Dignity Food Truck…Now Operating at Jaycee Park….
The Seaside Grill, currently under construction in Jaycee Park in Vero Beach, has had some setbacks in their schedule to re-open for the public who enjoys being at the beach, in the park or taking their daily walks on the boardwalk. Thanks to the City of Vero Beach and the...
hometownnewstc.com
Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2
VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park
Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
mynews13.com
Beach park project aims to rebuild damaged ramp in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Many beach accesses in Brevard County are still damaged from Hurricane Nicole’s assault in November. In Indian Harbour Beach, part of Millennium Beach Park’s ramp to the beach is still closed off to foot traffic. Nicole’s intense winds and waves damaged the ramp.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office 29th Annual Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Barbecue
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will have its 29th Annual Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches Barbecue at the Indian River Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. They will have...
WPBF News 25
Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway
JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
treasurecoast.com
Brightline Traffic Notice for Indian River County
As GoBrightline continues their construction through our area, there will be closings at railroad crossings for approximately 21 days each. Dates of closure: Beginning on Saturday January 28th at 7:00am until 7:00pm Friday February 17 2023. Detour Information. Eastbound 32nd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 43rd...
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cw34.com
Three arrested for aggravated assault in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are behind bars, including a juvenile, after threatening to shoot up a residence in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the Bradford Place subdivision called 9-1-1 after three suspects in a black Dodge Charger threatened to shoot them and their home.
fox35orlando.com
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school
A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
YAHOO!
Brevard sheriff's agents search home, details in deadly SWAT shootout
Neighbors had been talking about the cars that would stream along the ordinarily quiet streets of the beachside community, one dotted with Miami-style homes and tall, swaying palm trees. Then came the Brevard County Sheriff Office’s SWAT on Wednesday afternoon, pulling into the neighborhood, ready with a warrant to carry...
mynews13.com
Indian River Lagoon project aims to remove pollution from water
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A multimillion dollar project is set to reduce the flow of harmful nutrients into the Indian River Lagoon. The goal is part of a St. John's Water Management District effort called the Crane Creek M-1 Flow Restoration project. The project costs nearly $22 million. The...
Comments / 0