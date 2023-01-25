Richard Kaelin, 85, passed away on January 5th, 2023, in Vero Beach, Florida, after suffering complications from injuries he sustained in a fall. Richard was born on May 18th, 1937, in Queens, New York to John and Eunice Kaelin, from Valley Stream, NY. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY in 1955; he went on to study accounting at Pace University in New York City in the late 1950s; then enlisted in the US Army, achieving rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1961. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart Clare Schmitz, and they settled in Valley Stream to raise their family. He went back to school and received a BBA from Hofstra University in 1967. He worked for over 25 years in New York City at CIT Group and Standard and Poor’s, and then life took him and Clare to Orlando and eventually Chicago, where he worked for various relocation companies before finally retiring in 2001, and settling in Vero Beach, Florida.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO