John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 27, 2023
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage results for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Coming at you live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Tonight is the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Refresh your page for ongoing results. Join the community below in our comments section to engage with viewers in real-time.
The Rock’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests He Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
As a leading man in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a busy man, and is likely too busy for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Brahma Bull’s name has come up several times as a possible surprise entrant and a possible winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
Pat McAfee Makes WWE Return At Royal Rumble 2023
Pat McAfee is back behind the commentary table after making his return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble. In April 2021, McAfee joined to SmackDown as a color commentator, but has been away since September 2022 to work with ESPN’s College GameDay. Opening up the Royal Rumble Premium...
Former WWE Star Rumored To Make Royal Rumble Appearance
Nia Jax could be making a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. Pwinsider reported today that several people backstage expect Jax to return in the bout tonight. It should be noted that this is not confirmed but only a rumor. There are a lot of names in town for various non-WWE appearances, so just because someone is in town doesn’t mean they will be making a surprise appearance on tonight’s show.
VIDEO: Watch The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff show below, starting at 7:00 PM EST. The actual pay-per-view event will air one hour later at 8:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you...
Watch: Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega may not be in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match until near the end, judging by her reaction to her Royal Rumble entry number. On Twitter, Vega picked her number, and though she did not share what it is, looked very pleased with her selection. Vega has...
X-Pac Rules Out Possibly Appearing In This Year’s Royal Rumble Match
After appearing on this week’s RAW XXX show alongside his fellow D-Generation X stablemates, WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman has ruled himself out of making a surprise in-ring appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble. Writing on his Twitter account in an attempt to stop...
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the...
The Final WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for tonight’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out the updated WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For The 2023 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. A graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The names are...
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Will Not Be Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Celebrity comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was a guest on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” During the show, Iglesias noted that he will not be partaking in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. He said,. “I gotta be honest with you guys, maybe...
Sami Zayn On Origins Of Bloodline Saga, Working With Roman Reigns
Wrestling journalist Ariel Helwani recently caught up with Sami Zayn for an exclusive interview. The Honorary Uce discussed his widely acclaimed saga with The Bloodline, how it came about, possibly dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and more. Check out some of the highlights below:. On Jay Briscoe’s untimely passing: “I...
Potential Spoilers On NXT Stars Brought In For Royal Rumble
A new report from PWInsider reveals that some stars of the NXT women’s have been brought in ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble. The following talents are in town for the show:. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Zoey Stark. Ivy Nile. Indi Hartwell. Currently, only 12 women have...
Rumor On How Sami Zayn Is Perceived Backstage By Triple H & Vince McMahon
On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a backstage rumor about how Sami Zayn is perceived by Triple H and Vince McMahon. Neither Triple H nor Vince view Sami as someone who could be “the face of the company.” This is not to say that Sami couldn’t appear in the Royal Rumble, or even win the title at some point. Zayn just isn’t seen as a top tier star that the company could hitch their wagon to.
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
Fightful Select shared the match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will serve as the main event. You can check out the complete match order below:. – The Men’s Royal Rumble match will open...
