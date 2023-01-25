ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Campus, students must continue to support UC graduate students

At the end of the historic six-week strike across all 10 UC campuses, members from United Auto Workers, or UAW, 2865 and SRU-UAW voted in favor of an agreement that allowed for an increase in wage salary, child care services and protections against bullying and harassment. But, despite the ratification...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘A Thousand Minds on Fire’: University Press Books hosts final encore

After a closure lasting over two years, University Press Books has reopened for a final ‘encore.’. The bookstore, located at 2430 Bancroft Way and situated next to The Musical Offering cafe, was founded when Bill McClug, a former employee of Princeton University Press and the University of California Press, noticed that there were few venues to stock publications from university presses.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s next steps in 2023

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' courts mediocrity, mid-century nostalgia

Get in loser, we’re going to Scarborough Fair. At San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Jan. 18, two men bearing a charming half-resemblance to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel strode onstage a little after 7 p.m. A ripple of amusement fell over an audience composed of approximately two-thirds AARP members. Promptly, their tittering was shattered by “The Sound of Silence” (the electric version, naturally).
Daily Californian

High security deposits further Bay Area housing crisis

Tenants in the cities of Berkeley and Oakland have struggled to afford housing as a result of high security deposits that present a high initial barrier to renting. In Dec. 2022, assemblymember Matt Haney introduced Assembly Bill, or AB, 12, which ensures that security deposits do not exceed one month’s rent, overriding current limits that allow landlords to charge up to two months’ rent.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Berkeley

Catalytic converter thefts are becoming a growing problem in Berkeley, with incidents rising in number throughout the city. These valuable devices located in the exhaust systems of vehicles contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. The thefts have become extremely common nationwide in recent years, as reported by The...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy