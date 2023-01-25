Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Campus, students must continue to support UC graduate students
At the end of the historic six-week strike across all 10 UC campuses, members from United Auto Workers, or UAW, 2865 and SRU-UAW voted in favor of an agreement that allowed for an increase in wage salary, child care services and protections against bullying and harassment. But, despite the ratification...
Daily Californian
‘Grapple with this new reality’: Berkeley launches new artificial intelligence project
UC Berkeley recently launched the Artificial Intelligence, Platforms, and Society Project, a collaboration between the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology, or BCLT, and the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute, or CITRIS, Policy Lab. According to a Berkeley Law press release,...
Daily Californian
‘A Thousand Minds on Fire’: University Press Books hosts final encore
After a closure lasting over two years, University Press Books has reopened for a final ‘encore.’. The bookstore, located at 2430 Bancroft Way and situated next to The Musical Offering cafe, was founded when Bill McClug, a former employee of Princeton University Press and the University of California Press, noticed that there were few venues to stock publications from university presses.
Daily Californian
‘Real origins here on this campus’: Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner discusses magazine, career
Music and culture magazine Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner spoke in discussion with music journalist and former campus faculty member Greil Marcus on Tuesday night as part of the Chris Boskin Deans’ Speaker Series. Wenner and Marcus met while students at UC Berkeley and went on to collaborate throughout...
Daily Californian
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s next steps in 2023
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.
Daily Californian
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' courts mediocrity, mid-century nostalgia
Get in loser, we’re going to Scarborough Fair. At San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Jan. 18, two men bearing a charming half-resemblance to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel strode onstage a little after 7 p.m. A ripple of amusement fell over an audience composed of approximately two-thirds AARP members. Promptly, their tittering was shattered by “The Sound of Silence” (the electric version, naturally).
Daily Californian
OpenEarth Foundation, Chainlink and UC Berkeley partner to create carbon pricing oracle
OpenEarth Foundation has launched a partnership with UC Berkeley and Chainlink, creating a new pricing oracle tool to assess the social costs of carbon, according to founder and executive director of the OpenEarth Foundation Martin Wainstein. The social cost of carbon dioxide is the fiscal value of damages caused to...
Daily Californian
High security deposits further Bay Area housing crisis
Tenants in the cities of Berkeley and Oakland have struggled to afford housing as a result of high security deposits that present a high initial barrier to renting. In Dec. 2022, assemblymember Matt Haney introduced Assembly Bill, or AB, 12, which ensures that security deposits do not exceed one month’s rent, overriding current limits that allow landlords to charge up to two months’ rent.
Daily Californian
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Berkeley
Catalytic converter thefts are becoming a growing problem in Berkeley, with incidents rising in number throughout the city. These valuable devices located in the exhaust systems of vehicles contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. The thefts have become extremely common nationwide in recent years, as reported by The...
Daily Californian
Unidentified suspect makes kidnapping attempt near Hearst, Euclid Avenues
An “unidentified suspect” attempted to pull a female victim toward him to take to his car near Hearst and Euclid Avenues at 5 p.m. Tuesday, a UC Berkeley WarnMe alert read. The woman was a UC Berkeley student in her 20s, according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White...
Daily Californian
Cal rugby underclassmen tear down Santa Clara in landslide home win
XVs rugby is played — as its name indicates — by 15-a-side teams in an 80 minute time frame. Saturday, the Bears tallied 79 points, almost scoring one point per minute as they tore down the Santa Clara Broncos in a landslide home win 79-3. The outcome of...
