Counter Protest at Walk for Life San Francisco

This look at a historic day starts with a few sentences spoken by a religious right wing Walk for Lifer in Civic Center. It quickly moves to the other side of the street, the side of reproductive rights advocates. The counter protest was organized by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, website here.
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race

The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
