Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
firststateupdate.com
First Hundred Customers To Receive Gift Card At Milford Aldi Grand Opening
ALDI is coming to Milford with food and more that the whole family will love, all at great prices. More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience. The...
Ocean City Today
Restaurants transitioning in and around Ocean City
Some may not show it much on the outside, but several resort area restaurants will be taking on new management and owners before the kick-off of the 2023 summer season. “For the last several years, the hotel industry has seen quite a bit of change in ownership and that seems to be happening to the restaurant industry.
Ocean City Today
Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan
The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
The Dispatch
Rocket Launches From NASA Wallops Facility
OCEAN CITY – After several scrubbed attempts over the last several weeks, a significant rocket launch from NASA’s nearby Wallops Flight Facility went up on Tuesday evening, arcing its way across the skies over the resort area. Equipped with a revolutionary new NASA flight safety system, the private...
Cape Gazette
Best Wings on the Shore contest set Feb. 5
Ocean 98.1 WOCM-FM with presenting sponsors Mountaire Farms and Crooked Hammock Brewery will hold the 9th Annual Best Wings on the Shore Contest from 12 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, at Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes. Event proceeds will benefit the Ocean 98 Cash for College Fund. The $20...
delawarepublic.org
The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge at Rehoboth Beach is approaching
The Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Delaware is just around the corner. The 32nd plunge will take place Sunday, February 5th in Rehoboth Beach, and it will again be available virtually for those who are either out of town or just can’t make it. The event started in...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
Cape Gazette
Sweet Charlie’s in Rehoboth Beach under new ownership
Due to be married in September, Victoria Sanchez and Sait Aslan have a big year ahead of them, and that doesn’t even count acquiring Sweet Charlie’s in Rehoboth Beach. The couple took over Sweet Charlie’s, located in First Street Station on Rehoboth Avenue, in November. Aslan is...
Washington Examiner
Quiet Rehoboth Beach: An unlikely vortex of the Joe Biden document mess
Some excitement might be coming to Rehoboth Beach, the quiet Delaware beach town where President Joe Biden spends a lot of time. Rehoboth, where I spent many summers growing up, is a place with boutique shops, pizza parlors, farms, a large gay community, and million-dollar homes. People have opinions about their neighbor, President Biden, both pro and con, but they are easygoing about it.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: DE Pastry Chef, life after a big win
DELAWARE – A local pastry chef recently gained national attention after his appearance on a popular food network show. Now his life after the show is inspiring others to step up their game too. “I know I’m good at what I do every day and I love my job...
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
Cape Gazette
County Bank promotes Emerick to senior VP-chief compliance officer
County Bank announced the promotion of Yanina Sgroppo Emerick to senior vice president, chief compliance officer. Emerick has 15 years of experience and began her banking career with County Bank. She started at the Lewes branch and quickly moved to different positions in customer service, security and anti-money laundering departments. In her current role, Emerick is responsible for overseeing all compliance, anti-money laundering, fraud detection and investigation, and she also serves as the audit committee liaison and regulatory agency exam liaison.
Cape Gazette
All Saints’ Thrift Shop winter clearance runs thru Feb. 4
All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop, located on the Forgotten Mile between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach at 20673 Coastal Highway, is in the final weeks of its winter clothing clearance, with sales of $5 per bag running through Saturday, Feb. 4. Kitchen bags will be provided at checkout. Spring...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT leaders brief State Council for Persons with Disabilities on paratransit challenges
DelDOT leadership briefed the State Council for Persons with Disabilities on its efforts to remedy ongoing problems with paratransit services this week. DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski says demand for paratransit, which offers an alternative to fixed-route transit for people with disabilities, fell sharply during the pandemic. But as demand approaches pre-pandemic levels, DelDOT has dozens of vacant paratransit driver positions, especially in New Castle County. Majeski says the driver shortage creates a crisis for both customers and remaining employees.
Cape Gazette
So they say everything is bigger in Texas; well, it sure is if the Gazette shows up for the wedding
On October 1, 2022, Lewes native Maureen McFee became Maureen McFee Hayden after exchanging vows with Sean Hayden in Dripping Springs, Texas. The couple, who reside in Austin, shared their special day with family and friends and of course, the Cape Gazette. Shown in the front row are Quinn Mullens, Alicia Davis, Mallory Lexa, Megan Kellman, Lilah Kellman, Calvin Kellman, Cortney Sharp, Camille Mullens, Buffy Neace, the beautiful bride Maureen McFee Hayden, Liz Carpenter, Holly Wood, Rachel Mullens and Maryann McFee. In the back row are Sara Love Short, Logan Short, Matt Hall, Josh Sharp, Brian Kellman, Emily Walls, Grant Willis, Jimmy Carpenter, Danny Crumpler and Shannon Kurgansky. The Cape Gazette wishes Maureen & Sean many happy and healthy years together. Cheers!
