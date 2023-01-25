Read full article on original website
DVM 360
PetDx names new president and chief executive officer
Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, will succeed PetDx founder Daniel S. Grosu, MD, MBA. PetDx announced it has appointed Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, as its new president and chief executive officer. Bernal succeeds PetDx founder Daniel S. Grous, MD, MBA, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces New CEO as Founding CEO Jason Gardner Becomes Executive Chairman
Simon Khalaf has been appointed as Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) new CEO, effective January 31, 2023. Previously Marqeta’s Chief Product Officer, Khalaf will also be joining Marqeta’s board of directors. Marqeta’s founding CEO Jason Gardner will now become the Executive Chairman of Marqeta. Gardner was previously Chairman as well...
Marqeta Names Ex-Yahoo Exec Simon Khalaf as CEO
Card issuing platform Marqeta has named its Chief Product Officer (CPO) Simon Khalaf as CEO. Khalaf joined the company as CPO in June and began leading its go-to-market organization as well in August, Marqeta said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. Marqeta’s Founder, Chairman and current CEO Jason Gardner...
voguebusiness.com
After founder’s exit, The RealReal appoints CEO to lead turnaround
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Luxury resale platform The RealReal is betting on a new CEO to help it achieve profitability, after founder Julie Wainwright stepped down from the role last June. The company has announced that John Koryl, an experienced exec whose CV includes stints...
theevreport.com
B-ON Appoints Joerg Hofmann as President and COO to Expand EV Production Globally
Luxembourg – B-ON, the electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider, has publicly confirmed that it has appointed Joerg Hofmann as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hofmann will be responsible for developing and scaling the company’s existing vehicle production globally, overseeing all related business areas, including sales, manufacturing, logistics, procurement and engineering, in addition to supervising B-ON’s business in both Europe and the Americas.
Tin Mok Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Faraday Future (“FF,” “FFIE,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Mr. Tin Mok, Global Executive Vice President of Global User Ecosystem at Faraday Future, has been appointed to FFIE’s Board of Directors as the executive director effective January 25, 2023. On the same date, the Board also appointed Mr. Tin Mok as a member of the Board’s Finance and Investment Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005977/en/ Tin Mok Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director (Photo: Business Wire)
rv-pro.com
Safe-Guard’s Executive Chairman, Dave Duncan, Retires
Safe-Guard Products International, makers of branded protection products for the RV, automotive, powersports and marine industries, said its Executive Chairman Dave Duncan is retiring. The company said Duncan was an essential part of the Safe-Guard family from early on and most recently has served as executive chairman since 2020. With...
SEKO Logistics Announces New Senior Vice President, Global Ecommerce
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced its latest advancement in its global ecommerce business with the appointment of Richard MacLaren as the new Senior Vice President, Global Ecommerce. MacLaren will be responsible for enhancing and executing the overall strategy and structure for the SEKO Ecommerce business. He will lead the SEKO team in delivering high-velocity ecommerce logistics solutions for clients to excel global supply chain growth, quickly and sustainably. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005427/en/ SEKO Logistics announces Richard MacLaren as new Senior Vice President, Global Ecommerce (Photo: Business Wire)
Nicholas Bertram, Former President of The GIANT Company, Joins Divert, Inc. Advisory Board
WEST CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Bertram as the founding member of its advisory board. Bertram brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, most recently as the president of The GIANT Company, a subsidiary of Royal Ahold Delhaize N.V. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005057/en/ Nicholas Bertram, founding member of Divert’s advisory board (Photo: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com
School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients
School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
monitordaily.com
Clifford Chance Appoints Pozen Regional Managing Partner for the Americas
International law firm Clifford Chance appointed Sharis Arnold Pozen as regional managing partner for the Americas, a key strategic area of focus for the firm, effective May 1. Pozen is co-chair of the firm’s Global Antitrust Group. She joined the firm in 2019 having held senior positions at General Electric, the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission. Sharis holds numerous leadership positions in the firm and was recently inducted into the American Bar Association’s Women.Connected Hall of Fame-inism.
Essence
Despite Some Backpedaling On DEI Commitments, INROADS CEO Forest T. Harper Believes Corporate America Is Still On The Right Track
The skepticism of Black communities is not without merit, but Harper explains why he is still convinced the summer of 2020 was the DEIB game-changer it promised to be. Capitalism isn’t the boogeyman; it’s the way of American business. However, the system does demand hard choices. No matter the sector, every company is ultimately in business to produce one thing—profit. Whether industry leaders subscribe to stakeholder capitalism, shareholder capitalism, or conscious capitalism, the business of business comes down to capital. So, in times of economic uncertainty, spending that contributes to the bottom line is prioritized, and that which doesn’t isn’t.
salestechstar.com
Market Research, Financial Services, Technology and SaaS Sales Leader to Build Client Sales Teams for Chief Outsiders
Experienced sales executive to help CEOs at technology, SaaS, and financial services companies build sales teams who consistently exceed sales targets for complex data solutions. Aaron Gutowski, a senior sales management leader will now apply his extensive market research, financial services, technology, and SaaS industry experience to build client sales...
Innocoll Holdings Ltd. Appoints Kimball Hall as Chief Executive Officer
ATHLONE, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Innocoll Holdings Ltd. (“IHL”), a global biotech pharmaceutical company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital (“GPC”), today announced the appointment of Kimball Hall, a seasoned commercial operations executive, as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of this appointment, Kimball will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of IHL’s two subsidiaries: Syntacoll GmbH (“Syntacoll”), a contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) specializing in collagen-based technology platforms, and Innocoll Biotherapeutics Inc. (“Innocoll”), a global biotech company focusing on delivering non-opioid alternatives for postsurgical pain management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005290/en/ Kimball Hall (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Investors of SmartRent Stock Who Held Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - SMRT, FWAA
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I ("Fifth Wall") FWAA, now known as SmartRent, Inc. ("SmartRent") SMRT, breached their fiduciary duties to Fifth Wall's shareholders. The investigation concerns whether Fifth...
investing.com
Laid-Off Foreign Tech Workers Are Set to Find New Jobs in Chicago
(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is looking to attract a myriad of foreign workers laid off by technology giants as companies in the city and its suburbs seek to lure top talent and fill thousands of open positions. More than 35 firms in the Chicago region are willing to hire workers on...
