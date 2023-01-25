The skepticism of Black communities is not without merit, but Harper explains why he is still convinced the summer of 2020 was the DEIB game-changer it promised to be. Capitalism isn’t the boogeyman; it’s the way of American business. However, the system does demand hard choices. No matter the sector, every company is ultimately in business to produce one thing—profit. Whether industry leaders subscribe to stakeholder capitalism, shareholder capitalism, or conscious capitalism, the business of business comes down to capital. So, in times of economic uncertainty, spending that contributes to the bottom line is prioritized, and that which doesn’t isn’t.

17 HOURS AGO