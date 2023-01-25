Read full article on original website
5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies offer attractive dividends that should keep rising in the future.
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Halliburton focused on shareholder return after 33% increase in revenue
A 33% year-on-year improvement in total revenues warrants an increase in dividends paid out to shareholders, the upstream company said Tuesday.
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN
A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Atlassian (TEAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Atlassian (TEAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Dow, Nasdaq Pivot Higher to Score Triple-Digit Gains
Strong gross domestic product (GDP) data eventually brought tailwinds to Wall Street, with the economy expanding a better-than-expected 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Dow added 205 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq scored a triple-digit gain, thanks partially to upbeat earnings results from Tesla (TSLA). The S&P 500 settled firmly higher as well, with investors now eyeing next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, which could bring a 25 basis point rate hike.
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AVB - 1/26/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC (AVB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AVB rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.64%. A...
Interesting WSM Put And Call Options For March 10th
Investors in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WSM options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Why Quaker Chemical (KWR) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Quaker Chemical (KWR), which belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This specialty chemical company has...
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
EWBC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.07, changing hands as high as $73.53 per share. East West Bancorp, Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
