News-Herald.com

Cardinal vs. Wickliffe boys basketball: Huskies’ hot stretch continues on road vs. Blue Devils

One of the benefits of having a veteran team is it usually has the fundamentals down pat. Cardinal has seven seniors on its roster, several of which are in their third season on the varsity. It’s no surprise the Huskies play like a well-oiled machine at both ends of the floor, and consequently are a contender to win the CVC Valley Division championship.
WICKLIFFE, OH
Newberry Observer

Lady Rebels defeat Lady Bulldogs

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Even though the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels never trailed in their home game last Tuesday with Newberry High, it was still a close fight before the final buzzer sounded in their 55-47 victory. A total of 53 free-throws were attempted during the game, with the...
NEWBERRY, SC
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE

