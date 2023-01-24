Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bryan’s Wife Shows Exactly What ‘Boy Mom’ Life Is All About in Hilarious Video
Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in country music. However, footage on his wife Caroline Boyer’s Instagram account proves he’s also just a boy at heart. In a new post, Boyer showed Luke Bryan fans exactly what it’s like to live in a house full of boys, revealing what “boy mom” life is really all about.
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Luke Bryan Apologizes For Dustin Lynch Intro At Crash My Playa: “Complete Sarcasm… Those Words Were So Absurd”
Welp, figured that was coming. Luke Bryan got a little off the rails at his annual Crash My Playa Festival down in Mexico this past weekend. But isn’t that kind of the point? To get off the rails… The 8th year of the annual festival featured two headlining nights from Luke himself, along with Dustin Lynch, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice and more. You basically have a four-night country music party going on near the sandy shores of […] The post Luke Bryan Apologizes For Dustin Lynch Intro At Crash My Playa: “Complete Sarcasm… Those Words Were So Absurd” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
Mississippi native who wrote hit songs for Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Mississippi native Glen Ballard has been selected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins an impressive class of singers and songwriters, including Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose. Ballard, who is a native of Natchez, Mississippi, helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album...
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
Brooks & Dunn Add Rising Star To 'REBOOT 2023 TOUR' With Scotty McCreery
The lineup just got even better!
2023 Faster Horses Festival lineup: Luke Bryan, Shania Twain among headliners
Faster Horses Festival has announced its lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It
I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
Luke Bryan Clarifies ‘Absurd’ Comments About Dustin Lynch: ‘I Apologize to Anybody Who Doesn’t Understand My Humor and Sarcasm’
Not his kinda night. Luke Bryan clarified recent comments he made about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch after fan backlash. While introducing the “Thinking ‘Bout You” artist, 37, at his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday, January 22, the American Idol judge, 46, gave a questionable welcome to his friend. "No one has drank more […]
Luke Combs Covers “Fast Car” At Oklahoma City Concert, & We Still NEED This To Be Recorded
Ever since you started teasing a “Fast Car” cover in 2018 people have been absolutely enthralled. Then when you released a beautiful, full acoustic version, it kicked up to complete obsession. And now, you played a full band cover in Oklahoma City last month and I believe I...
Comments / 0