NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Visa shares rose 1.5% after the company reported an earnings beat. The digital payments company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 and $7.94 billion in revenue, more than Wall Street's expectations of adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and $7.70 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
ARIZONA STATE
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
CNBC

Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on

The Nasdaq closed lower Wednesday for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The tech-heavy index dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Abbott Laboratories Stock Today?

Abbott Laboratories ABT shares are trading lower Wednesday in the wake of the company's quarterly results. What Happened: Abbott said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $9.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales.
Motley Fool

Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today

Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
NASDAQ

Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN

A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Benzinga

Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...

