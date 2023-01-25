Read full article on original website
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Visa shares rose 1.5% after the company reported an earnings beat. The digital payments company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 and $7.94 billion in revenue, more than Wall Street's expectations of adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and $7.70 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge of earnings
U.S. stocks clawed back from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive, capping...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
msn.com
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Marriott CEO Has Bad News for Your Summer Vacation
"We're quite bullish," Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says of the coming summer.
CNBC
Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on
The Nasdaq closed lower Wednesday for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The tech-heavy index dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle...
What's Going On With Abbott Laboratories Stock Today?
Abbott Laboratories ABT shares are trading lower Wednesday in the wake of the company's quarterly results. What Happened: Abbott said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $9.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales.
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Motley Fool
Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today
Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
NASDAQ
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN
A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
