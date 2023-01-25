ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
WVNews

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
FOX Sports

Barcelona's and Sevilla's women's team disqualified in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams were disqualified from the Copa de la Reina on Tuesday for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16. The competition’s committee of the Spanish soccer federation ruled in favor of the complaints made by Osasuna and Villarreal, which will advance to the last eight instead of Barcelona and Sevilla.
The Herald News

The Associated Press

Sociedad out to catch Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad, a soccer team based near the French border in northern city of San Sebastian, has been one of the revelations of the Spanish league season. A revelation that has been building for some time. During his five-year tenure, Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
FOX Sports

Mihailovic gets 1st Dutch Eredivisie goal after MLS transfer

American forward Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie, helping AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday night in Deventer, Netherlands. With AZ ahead 1-0, Jens Odgaard intercepted a clearance on the Eagles' side of the midfield stripe and passed to Vangelis...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Top Brazilian talents could be European transfer targets

SAO PAULO (AP) — European clubs looking for last-minute deals in the January transfer window could find some future stars among Brazil’s current crop of young soccer talents. The focus on Brazilian players is always big during transfer periods and the spotlight only intensified after Real Madrid’s signing...
gamblingnews.com

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Odds, Time, and Prediction

Is there a team who could end Bayern Munich’s dominance in the German Bundesliga? Right now, there seem to be (at least) six suitable candidates, one of which is Eintracht Frankfurt. The two met in Round 1 of the 2022-23 season and we saw an absolute annihilation of the boys from Frankfurt – the Bavarians blew them out 6-1 on the road.

