Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Lionel Messi 'has doubts over a new deal with PSG and is considering options away from France'
The Argentina star's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer - after agreeing a two-year contract in 2021 - and there is yet to be progress over extension talks.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Should Brazil break with tradition and hire a European coach to win elusive sixth World Cup?
All five of Brazil's World Cup titles have been won by a native coach. Should the team look beyond their borders to break a two-decade drought?
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Barcelona's and Sevilla's women's team disqualified in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams were disqualified from the Copa de la Reina on Tuesday for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16. The competition’s committee of the Spanish soccer federation ruled in favor of the complaints made by Osasuna and Villarreal, which will advance to the last eight instead of Barcelona and Sevilla.
Barcelona's new 'Gala XI' emerges as Dembele and Co. reach Copa del Rey semis over Real Sociedad
When Barcelona have a clear first-choice side, it's referred to as "Gala XI." In Wednesday's win, it appears Xavi Hernandez has his version of it.
Sociedad out to catch Real Madrid at the Bernabeu
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad, a soccer team based near the French border in northern city of San Sebastian, has been one of the revelations of the Spanish league season. A revelation that has been building for some time. During his five-year tenure, Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has...
Sporting News
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
FOX Sports
Mihailovic gets 1st Dutch Eredivisie goal after MLS transfer
American forward Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie, helping AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday night in Deventer, Netherlands. With AZ ahead 1-0, Jens Odgaard intercepted a clearance on the Eagles' side of the midfield stripe and passed to Vangelis...
Real Madrid Join Barcelona In Copa del Rey Semi-Finals After Beating 10-Man Atletico
This is the first year since 2019 that both Real and Barca have made the last four in Spain's national cup competition.
Stefanos Tsitsipas KOs Karen Khachanov in Australian semis
Stefanos Tsitsipas is off to his second major final after defeating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in
Top Brazilian talents could be European transfer targets
SAO PAULO (AP) — European clubs looking for last-minute deals in the January transfer window could find some future stars among Brazil’s current crop of young soccer talents. The focus on Brazilian players is always big during transfer periods and the spotlight only intensified after Real Madrid’s signing...
gamblingnews.com
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Odds, Time, and Prediction
Is there a team who could end Bayern Munich’s dominance in the German Bundesliga? Right now, there seem to be (at least) six suitable candidates, one of which is Eintracht Frankfurt. The two met in Round 1 of the 2022-23 season and we saw an absolute annihilation of the boys from Frankfurt – the Bavarians blew them out 6-1 on the road.
