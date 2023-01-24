Starting today, two artists are coming together on campus through the matrix. No, there won’t be any slow-motion bullet dodging, black leather trench coats or choices between blue and red pills. Instead, the term used in the new exhibit “Ringgold/Saar: Meeting on the Matrix,” opening at the University of Maryland’s David C. Driskell Center, refers to the physical surface that transfers ink to paper in printmaking.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO