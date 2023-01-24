ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

UMD Announces Independent Scholarship, Research and Creativity Award Recipients

What links Romania’s music heritage, historical approaches to the Rwandan genocide and politics in the “canal colonies” of Eastern Pakistan? Studies of each of these diverse topics—and 13 others—by University of Maryland faculty researchers will be funded by the Office of the Provost and Office of the Vice President for Research as part of this year’s Independent Scholarship, Research and Creativity Awards.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Alumni Excellence Awards: Terp Research Award Nominee Dr. Ashley Minner

Dr Ashley Minner’s mission has always been to share stories of Baltimore’s urban, intertribal American Indian community with the world. She hopes to continue that work in her position as Assistant Curator for History and Culture at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
#NowATerp Tour Returns With Surprise Visits to Three UMD Applicants

In the University of Maryland’s version of the old Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, the knock on the door comes not with an oversize check but a bright red envelope and a coveted acceptance letter. Pompom-wielding undergraduate admissions staff, a contingent from the Mighty Sound of Maryland marching band and...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Printmaking as a Radical Act

Starting today, two artists are coming together on campus through the matrix. No, there won’t be any slow-motion bullet dodging, black leather trench coats or choices between blue and red pills. Instead, the term used in the new exhibit “Ringgold/Saar: Meeting on the Matrix,” opening at the University of Maryland’s David C. Driskell Center, refers to the physical surface that transfers ink to paper in printmaking.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

