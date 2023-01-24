ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

On first day of 2023 Spring Split, a doublelift was what LCS fans admired most

The first day of the winter break 2023 was over, and the viewer is still looking for the forecast. When it came to the most watched match of the day, it was a clash between juggernauts from the League and the group of 100 Thieves. The two teams received more than a thousand million viewed viewers according to Sport Charts.
game-news24.com

5 ways to get better at League of Legends

Getting better at League of Legends (LoL) is quite easy when you are a beginner or a low-rank player. Nonetheless, when you start gaining experience and increasing your rank, you can quickly notice that things are getting a lot harder. It doesn’t mean, though, you have to get stuck when...
game-news24.com

Gungrave G.O.R.E. received all-new Bunji update

Prime Matter and Studio IGGYMOB have released a new update for Gungrave G.O.R.E., because they gave the Bunji update to the players. The game makes it really do that Binji can access every level of this game, so you’re just interested in playing it everywhere. He’s available, but he’s also threw in a ton of updates to get the most out of the character, and to a lot more upgrades. We got a letter below, since the update is now available.
game-news24.com

Nomura suggests that Final Fantasy is two mgr

Despite the mixed impression, a sequel to the action RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin may be announced by Square Enix. When nomura broadcasts the show “Disgraced Future” via NoisyPixel, the publisher said it had made sense, and the publisher said that she would enjoy the movie. According to him, the creation of a franchise requires community support and positive words.
game-news24.com

In Warzone 2 DMZ season 2, Enemies and missions will be less demanding

When Warzone 2 starts Season 2, the mission in DMZ will be easier. One of the biggest complaints about DMZ is that missions and enemies are too difficult. Since DMZ is technically still in its beta, Season 2 will implement an all-around tweak that’s much needed to the game. If you don’t have any great news for solo players, there are all the rage and a mission changes coming in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2.
game-news24.com

Hotfixes: January 26, 2023

Here you’ll find an eclectic list of hotfixes that examine different issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes above may not be met immediately, but others might require the planned realm restarts to go into effect. Please stay in mind that some issues can’t be addressed without a client-side update. It’ll be updated with new hotfixes being added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy