Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
fox29.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
theforestscout.com
Facts and Feelings: Idaho Murders
Earlier this month, Idaho State Police arrested Bryan Kohberge, a criminology graduate student, in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. While many of us are preparing to head to college in a few short months, things like this hitting the news can be terrifying. While we may not be able to avoid a calculated killer, educating ourselves about how and what happened can help ease our minds a bit.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
sunnewsdaily.com
The criminal justice department’s take on the murders of 4 Idaho students
The massacre of four University of Idaho students last fall is still sparking questions across the country around campus safety. Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were all at a home near the University of Idaho campus when they were stabbed and killed in the early morning. There were two additional roommates in the house when the stabbings took place who were not harmed.
KXLY
ISP: Suspected DUI driver crashes, possibly fired gun
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police has taken a 32-year-old Spokane man into custody for suspected DUI and leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ISP responded to eastbound I-90 near Cataldo for a man driving a Dodge pickup, reportedly impaired. Troopers said they...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
Victoria Olds Selected as Magistrate Judge for Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - The Second District Magistrate Commission has unanimously selected Victoria Olds to be the Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge. The position will be vacated by Magistrate Michelle Evans, who is moving to District Court in Nez Perce County. For the last six (6) years, Victoria Olds has been the...
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow
Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
Comments / 0