NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Why New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll deserve to win AP 2022 NFL awards
On Wednesday it was announced that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and head coach Brian Daboll have been
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Tony Pollard Update
Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard exited Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Shortly after the contest, reports confirmed that he'd suffered a high ankle sprain and a broken fibula. Less than two days since the devastating ...
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) not practicing for 49ers, will play
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) said he will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey was held out of practice Thursday for a second straight day, but he told reporters there's "zero" chance he will miss Sunday's matchup. Elijah Mitchell (groin) has also been sidelined at practice this week while Deebo Samuel (ankle) has logged back-to-back limited sessions. Mitchell and Samuel will see more backfield work if McCaffrey is limited on Sunday.
Giants’ Brian Daboll adds PFWA Coach of the Year to honors
Giants coach Brian Daboll will have to wait until three days before the Super Bowl to find out if he won the Associated Press’ NFL Coach of the Year award. He was named a finalist along with Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.
