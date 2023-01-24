Read full article on original website
Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge
MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
UPDATE WITH ARREST: POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CHRISTIANA FALLS HOMICIDE
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 37-year-old Allan Henderson Jr. of Delaware City for the murder of his father, Allan Henderson Sr. (65). On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls Community) in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted an adult male at the front door. The subject then ran away but was later detained following a foot pursuit by responding officers. The subject was identified as Allan Henderson Jr. (37).
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note
SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in Delaware officer's death
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice. David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and...
19-Year-Old Man Shot Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Bradford Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore...
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
State police ID driver in school bus involved fatal crash near Laurel
Delaware State Police said 21-year Taylor Maurer of Millsboro was driving a car that ran a stop sign at East Trap Pond and Hardscrabble Road, and collided with a school bus full of children on Monday, January 23, 2023. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the crash. Maurer, who...
Pair arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
DAGSBORO, Del. – Two men are behind bars on drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Dagsboro. The investigation began just after 8 a.m., when troopers were on patrol on Nine Foot Road, west of Blackberry Road, when they saw a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with dark window tinting traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the two occupants, identified as Tevin Smith and Brian Bell. An odor of marijuana was detected inside the car, and troopers asked the pair to step out of the vehicle.
Postal employee robbed while delivering mail
New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail. Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
Rehoboth Beach Command Vehicle Struck While Responding to Fatal Crash Sunday Night
On Sunday night as Rehoboth Fire personnel were responding to the hit and run bicycle crash at Coastal Highway and Rehoboth Avenue Extension, another crash occurred on Miller Road west of Coastal Highway. Delaware State Police say a Rehoboth Beach fire command vehicle was traveling on Miller Road with emergency equipment activated when the driver of a BMW failed to yield and struck the side of the command vehicle. Delaware State Police say the driver of the BMW, a 71 year old Millsboro woman was cited for DUI, no insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
