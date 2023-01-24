ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU hosts Georgia State on Saturday, Bellarmine on Sunday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After a thrilling victory against Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee women's tennis hosts Georgia State on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and Bellarmine on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. The Blue Raiders are coming off their first win of the season, which came on Jan....
Blue Raiders' win streak comes to an end at No. 21 Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Middle Tennessee held No. 21 Florida Atlantic off the scoreboard for more than five minutes to start the game Thursday night, but the Owls' discipline shone through in a raucous Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena for an 85-67 win. MTSU saw a four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as FAU won its 19th in a row.
Dominant First Half Defense propels No. 23 Lady Raiders over FAU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — No. 23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball held Florida Atlantic to just 14 points in the first half, suffocating the Owls on defense en route to a 63-48 win on Thursday night at the Murphy Center. The Lady Raiders (17-2, 10-0 C-USA) led by as many as...
MTSU set for ITA Kickoff Weekend in Winston-Salem

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With a 2-1 record to start the spring season, Middle Tennessee men's tennis prepares for the ITA Kickoff Weekend against Duke on Friday and either Wake Forest or Auburn on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. All four teams competing are ranked or received votes in the latest...
Blue Raiders take four-game winning streak to South Florida

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winners of four straight games, Middle Tennessee men's basketball rides momentum into its toughest test of the season. The Blue Raiders head to Boca Raton on Thursday to take on No. 21 Florida Atlantic before finishing off a three-game road swing at FIU on Saturday. Both...
Ranked Lady Raiders Host Florida Atlantic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— In its first game since the program's first ranking in a national poll since 2013-14, No. 23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball faces Florida Atlantic Thursday at the Murphy Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at goblueraiders.com/tickets or by calling the Blue...
Middle Tennessee breaks ground on Student-Athlete Performance Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University broke ground on the Athletic Department's new $66 million Student-Athlete Performance Center Thursday, Jan. 26, on the site of the project just outside of Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The three-story, 85,500-square-foot building connected to the north end of Floyd Stadium will serve...
Grannum stays ready as post defensive stopper

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Growing up in a basketball family, Jada Grannum says that she always had a ball in her hands. Whether it was on her father's bench or watching her older brothers' games, the youngest Grannum's path was seemingly set from the start. Well, maybe not always. While...
Whittington to Participate in WBCA's "So You Want To Be A Coach" Program

ATLANTA — The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the 2023 class of its annual "So You Want To Be A Coach" program Jan. 24 and Middle Tennessee women's basketball guard Alexis Whittington was among the list of participants. Whittington and 61 other women's basketball student-athletes from around the...
Local pro bowler completes near-perfect series ahead of 2023 U.S. Open

ST. LOUIS – For many, the pinnacle of bowling is a perfect 300. Having bowled a 300 over 20 times, local Professional Bowling Association pro Tim Gruendler had his sites set on a more impressive number. 900. He nearly got it. “It was awesome,” Gruendler said. “It’s definitely the greatest accomplishment of my career so […]
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End

Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis

A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser

One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
