4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
goblueraiders.com
MTSU hosts Georgia State on Saturday, Bellarmine on Sunday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After a thrilling victory against Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee women's tennis hosts Georgia State on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and Bellarmine on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. The Blue Raiders are coming off their first win of the season, which came on Jan....
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders' win streak comes to an end at No. 21 Florida Atlantic
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Middle Tennessee held No. 21 Florida Atlantic off the scoreboard for more than five minutes to start the game Thursday night, but the Owls' discipline shone through in a raucous Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena for an 85-67 win. MTSU saw a four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as FAU won its 19th in a row.
goblueraiders.com
Dominant First Half Defense propels No. 23 Lady Raiders over FAU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — No. 23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball held Florida Atlantic to just 14 points in the first half, suffocating the Owls on defense en route to a 63-48 win on Thursday night at the Murphy Center. The Lady Raiders (17-2, 10-0 C-USA) led by as many as...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU set for ITA Kickoff Weekend in Winston-Salem
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With a 2-1 record to start the spring season, Middle Tennessee men's tennis prepares for the ITA Kickoff Weekend against Duke on Friday and either Wake Forest or Auburn on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. All four teams competing are ranked or received votes in the latest...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders take four-game winning streak to South Florida
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winners of four straight games, Middle Tennessee men's basketball rides momentum into its toughest test of the season. The Blue Raiders head to Boca Raton on Thursday to take on No. 21 Florida Atlantic before finishing off a three-game road swing at FIU on Saturday. Both...
goblueraiders.com
Ranked Lady Raiders Host Florida Atlantic
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— In its first game since the program's first ranking in a national poll since 2013-14, No. 23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball faces Florida Atlantic Thursday at the Murphy Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at goblueraiders.com/tickets or by calling the Blue...
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee breaks ground on Student-Athlete Performance Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University broke ground on the Athletic Department's new $66 million Student-Athlete Performance Center Thursday, Jan. 26, on the site of the project just outside of Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The three-story, 85,500-square-foot building connected to the north end of Floyd Stadium will serve...
goblueraiders.com
Grannum stays ready as post defensive stopper
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Growing up in a basketball family, Jada Grannum says that she always had a ball in her hands. Whether it was on her father's bench or watching her older brothers' games, the youngest Grannum's path was seemingly set from the start. Well, maybe not always. While...
goblueraiders.com
Whittington to Participate in WBCA's "So You Want To Be A Coach" Program
ATLANTA — The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the 2023 class of its annual "So You Want To Be A Coach" program Jan. 24 and Middle Tennessee women's basketball guard Alexis Whittington was among the list of participants. Whittington and 61 other women's basketball student-athletes from around the...
Local pro bowler completes near-perfect series ahead of 2023 U.S. Open
ST. LOUIS – For many, the pinnacle of bowling is a perfect 300. Having bowled a 300 over 20 times, local Professional Bowling Association pro Tim Gruendler had his sites set on a more impressive number. 900. He nearly got it. “It was awesome,” Gruendler said. “It’s definitely the greatest accomplishment of my career so […]
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
The top prize of $50,000 in the Missouri Lottery's "Deck the Halls" Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.
stlmag.com
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End
Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
feastmagazine.com
Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis
A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
