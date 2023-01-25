ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Ignoring the Elephant in COSA-DC’s Board Room

SAN ANGELO, TX — During the most recent meeting of the City Council, the City of San Angelo Economic Development Corporation (COSA-DC) attempted to revise its bylaws. The central focus of the revisions was to remove from city staff purview the act of hiring the director of economic development, the executive leader of COSA-DC. That position has been vacant since July 2022 and the City has engaged a headhunter to find a new one. Effectively, by reading the bylaw revision, the COSA-DC board of volunteer directors appointed by the City Council wanted to be the hiring party for the new director, not the city manager. In the ensuing discussion, the board denied it was attempting to remove the city manager from the hiring process. Rather, the board wanted to insure it had a say in choosing the director, which is the case now, as currently allowed by the city manager.
WATCH: Crash Near US 67N Bridge Construction Zone Craters 2 Pickups

SAN ANGELO – Two pickups crashed near the bridge work zone on US-67 N. near the Tom Green/Runnels County line Tuesday evening severely damaging the trucks. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. A dark colored pickup and a white Ford 4x4 were involved.
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
