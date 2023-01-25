Read full article on original website
Related
How To Maximize Storage Space In Your Small Home
People who live in small homes will often run into the issue of maximizing the storage space that they have available. Here are some tips on how to do so.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
Amazon’s Bestselling Plaid Shacket Is on Sale for 50% Off Today
The key to nailing transitional dressing is securing a trustworthy piece that lends itself to various outfit equations. One topper that does this? A plaid shacket. If you’re in the market for such an item, then we have some excellent news for you. Today, you can snag Amazon’s bestselling Automet Plaid Shacket for up to 50% off — the most it’s ever been discounted, according to camelcamelcamel.com. This Amazon shirt-jacket is highly sought after for a good reason. It has a high-quality blend of nylon and spandex for a skin-friendly, soft and comfortable feel. In addition, it comes in over 24...
12tomatoes.com
“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why
“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
Custom Camper Van Hides A Huge Bathroom Behind A Faux Forest
Out of necessity, most camper van builds look to maximize space and functionality. Often that means making tradeoffs between workspace, storage, as well as kitchen and bathroom area. Usually, the bathroom is marginalized, but not in this build which includes one of the largest spaces we've ever seen. Designed and...
Woman left gobsmacked over 'best dishwasher hack she's ever seen'
Stacking the dishwasher can be a pretty frustrating household chore, especially if yours is on the small side. But one woman was left in shock after she discovered the ultimate dishwasher hack - and it's pretty mindblowing. We can't believe we never realised this existed:. Posted on Facebook by Rae...
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
Maximize the Vertical Space in Your Fridge with This Genius Drawer Organizer
If you’re committed to organizing your refrigerator, this fridge drawer set is your chance to turn those empty areas into space-saving storage. They’re affordable, durable, easy to install and fit most standard-size refrigerators. Here’s everything you need to know about this genius storage hack. What is a...
Joanna Gaines’ Garden Cottage Is Apothecary Perfection
One person’s cottage is another person’s dream home. On January 20, Joanna Gaines shared a photo of her garden cottage on Instagram after doing a bit of early spring cleaning, and if you’re still riding the cottagecore wave, then you need to pin this picture to your vision board ASAP.
7 space-saving ways to organize pots and pans
If you have more cookware than cabinets, here’s how to organize pots and pans for extra space.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Woman Creates Genius Way to Elevate Builder-Grade Bathroom on a Budget
It looks like a totally different space.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off
“The best purchase I've ever made” Having a pet in your life can be an absolute joy, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a few less desirable side effects. While we love our four-legged friends, we don't always love when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Whether it's pet messes, food spills, or kids' crafts, everyone gets stains on their rugs at some point. That's when a handy device that can quickly scrub out the messes comes into play. While you can...
10 Creative Ways To Use Curtains In Your Small Space
From windows to closets, these versatile coverings can help you make any space in your home brighter and more inviting -- all while saving on costs!
Comments / 0