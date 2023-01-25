Read full article on original website
Meet Viral: Finale Speed's Carbon Fiber 1969 Chevrolet Camaro That Took 3,000 Hours To Build
Custom car tuning outfit Finale Speed has revealed the world's first exposed-weave carbon fiber 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and it's a stunning build that took some 3,000 hours to complete. Rather than simply skinning the body with carbon fiber, Finale Speed used prepreg processes to make a new body and cured the carbon in the autoclave to ensure outstanding quality that rivals what OEMs offer. You can be sure of the quality because these are the same people that Dodge trusts to supply carbon bodies for the 1970 Charger, but unlike so many Mopar beasts that get the carbon treatment, this GM restomod makes a relatively practical 650 horsepower.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Chevy’s first electrified Corvette, the E-Ray, is a heavyweight built to be quick
The E-Ray. Chevrolet In convertible form, the new E-Ray will weigh in at 4,056 pounds.
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Autoweek.com
1976 Dodge Sportsman Actually a Sensible Station Wagon
Under Lee Iacocca's watch, the Chrysler Corporation revolutionized the American family-hauler universe by creating a spacious, economical small van based on the front-wheel-drive K Platform. Before that time, though, Detroit offered large families sedan-based station wagons in various sizes, jouncy military-style trucks, and great big boxy passenger vans. Though a...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
MotorAuthority
Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8
A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
