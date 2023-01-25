ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Microsoft outage: Teams, Outlook and Xbox Live down for thousands of users

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQWZh_0kQXmMY800

Microsoft services including Outlook , Teams and Xbox Live are down for many users in a major outage.

The problems also hit Microsoft Azure, its cloud computing platform, which means the technical issues could be felt on other websites and servers.

Microsoft’s “Service Health Status” page acknowledged the issues, confirming “service degradation” on the 365 Admin Center.

“Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” the error message read.

Reports of impacted services included Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
game-news24.com

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
AFP

Microsoft users kicked out of apps during global outage

US tech giant Microsoft said on Wednesday it had suffered a global outage that limited access to software including Outlook and Teams for several hours. Teams, a messaging programme for companies, and email client Outlook are among the most widely used.
NBC Chicago

Microsoft Network Outage Impacts Teams, Outlook, XBox for Users Worldwide

Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services. Thousands...
The Windows Club

Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10

This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
9to5Mac

Microsoft outage appears to be largely resolved, restoring Outlook, Teams, Azure

A widescale Microsoft outage had many users unable to access Outlook, Teams, Azure, and more. The company says it is rolling back a network change it believes to be responsible for the problem …. DownDetector started showing outages in the early hours of this morning, affecting a large number of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy