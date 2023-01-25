Read full article on original website
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Johnson City Press
Australian Open Tennis
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
atptour.com
Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas ends Lehecka fairytale and will be knocking on the Australian Open’s final door for the 4th time
There are opportunities that cannot be missed when you’re a top player chasing your first Grand Slam title. And Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t miss it against Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday. The Greek put an end (6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4) to the Czech’s wild run in Melbourne and qualified for his fourth semi-final here, where he’ll face Karen Khachanov.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Tennis-Australian Open final 2023: date, time of men's, women's and doubles tennis finals
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to lift his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year, while Ash Barty won the women's singles final to end Australia's 44-year wait for a home singles winner at the tournament.
atptour.com
Paul Set For Top 20 Breakthrough Behind Australian Open Run
American men's tennis is on the rise, and few are climbing higher than Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul. During his run to his first Grand Slam semi-final, the 25-year-old has soared 16 places up the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings to No. 19, setting himself up to crack the Top 20 for the first time in Monday's edition of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
FOX Sports
Rybakina, Sabalenka to meet in Australian Open women's final
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — What all seemed so different, so daunting, even, about trying to win a Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina a little more than six months ago is now coming rather naturally. And if she can win one more match, she will add a championship at...
tennismajors.com
Still undefeated! Surging Aryna Sabalenka powers into Australian Open semis
Aryna Sabalenka continued her jaw-dropping start to the 2023 season on Wednesday in Rod Laver Arena, pushing past Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first semi-final at the Australian Open, and her fourth at the Grand Slem level. Sabalenka, who has yet to drop a set at this year’s...
tennismajors.com
India, World No 1, Grand Slam doubles champion – Everything you always wanted to know about Sania Mirza (but did not have time to find out)
Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player, hailing from the Indian city of Hyderabad. She is the most successful female tennis player from India. Last year, Sania Mirza had announced that she would retire at the end of the 2022 season. However, a tendon injury in her forearm forced her to miss the 2022 US Open and the Indian could not play any tournament after the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic: ‘I couldn’t be happier with my tennis’
It was not so much a resurgent Novak Djokovic who took on Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, but a rampant one. He emerged the victor 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours, equalling the longest-ever winning streak in the men’s singles at the tournament – 26 matches since 2019.
tennismajors.com
Saturday too long to wait for soaring Sabalenka, into maiden Slam final
Late-night matches can throw one’s body clock out of whack. It certainly seemed to be the case for Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, thrilled to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. She spoke in her post-match interview about “tomorrow’s final”, and had to be corrected – it will be on Saturday evening.
tennismajors.com
Exclusive – Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov: “Elena didn’t get all the things you usually get from winning a Grand Slam title”
Once again, Elena Rybakina is storming through the draw of a Grand Slam tournament. After a few months of subpar results following her Wimbledon title, the 23-year old born in Moscow is playing at a level scary to the rest of the field. She lost only one set on her...
tennismajors.com
‘I’m my psychologist’ – Slam finalist Aryna Sabalenka fixing her own problems
Aryna Sabalenka knows that she’s improved her game immeasurably in recent months. Reflecting on her progress after her Grand Slam semi-final victory over Magda Linette, she had an intriguing insight into the responsibility she has taken on herself. “I decide[d] to stop working with a psychologist,” she said in...
tennismajors.com
“No matter what happens on court, I’ll be able to get through it” – Sabalenka is guided by newfound calm in Australia
Don’t call it confidence. It’s something different, says Aryna Sabalenka. She’s not the same player she was when she was younger, when a bundle of nerves and expectations weighing down her otherworldly talents and humanizing her against the field. She’s always been a powerhouse, for sure. A...
