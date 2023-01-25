ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Press

Australian Open Tennis

Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
atptour.com

Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals

Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
atptour.com

Paul Set For Top 20 Breakthrough Behind Australian Open Run

American men's tennis is on the rise, and few are climbing higher than Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul. During his run to his first Grand Slam semi-final, the 25-year-old has soared 16 places up the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings to No. 19, setting himself up to crack the Top 20 for the first time in Monday's edition of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
FOX Sports

Rybakina, Sabalenka to meet in Australian Open women's final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — What all seemed so different, so daunting, even, about trying to win a Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina a little more than six months ago is now coming rather naturally. And if she can win one more match, she will add a championship at...
tennismajors.com

Still undefeated! Surging Aryna Sabalenka powers into Australian Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka continued her jaw-dropping start to the 2023 season on Wednesday in Rod Laver Arena, pushing past Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first semi-final at the Australian Open, and her fourth at the Grand Slem level. Sabalenka, who has yet to drop a set at this year’s...
tennismajors.com

India, World No 1, Grand Slam doubles champion – Everything you always wanted to know about Sania Mirza (but did not have time to find out)

Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player, hailing from the Indian city of Hyderabad. She is the most successful female tennis player from India. Last year, Sania Mirza had announced that she would retire at the end of the 2022 season. However, a tendon injury in her forearm forced her to miss the 2022 US Open and the Indian could not play any tournament after the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic: ‘I couldn’t be happier with my tennis’

It was not so much a resurgent Novak Djokovic who took on Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, but a rampant one. He emerged the victor 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours, equalling the longest-ever winning streak in the men’s singles at the tournament – 26 matches since 2019.
tennismajors.com

Saturday too long to wait for soaring Sabalenka, into maiden Slam final

Late-night matches can throw one’s body clock out of whack. It certainly seemed to be the case for Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, thrilled to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. She spoke in her post-match interview about “tomorrow’s final”, and had to be corrected – it will be on Saturday evening.
tennismajors.com

‘I’m my psychologist’ – Slam finalist Aryna Sabalenka fixing her own problems

Aryna Sabalenka knows that she’s improved her game immeasurably in recent months. Reflecting on her progress after her Grand Slam semi-final victory over Magda Linette, she had an intriguing insight into the responsibility she has taken on herself. “I decide[d] to stop working with a psychologist,” she said in...

