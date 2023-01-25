Tommy Paul defeats Ben Shelton to become the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-final since 2009

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
thecomeback.com
Novak Djokovic responds to shocking embellishment allegations
Tennis star Novak Djokovic responded to allegations that he’s faking an injury during this year’s Australian Open. The multi-time Grand Slam winner doesn’t seem concerned with outside opinions. Considering his other stances, that’s not surprising, but Djokovic responded candidly to claims that he was embellishing an injury.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas invites Oscar-nominated actress to Australian Open
Tsitsipas is the third-ranked player at this year's Grand Slam event and is the No. 4 men's player in the world. He defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals and is scheduled to play Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Despite having now...
tennisuptodate.com
"Life is too short": Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon to overturn ban for Russian and Belarusian players
Billie Jean King wants to see the ban on Russian and Belarussian players lifted in order for them to return to the competition this year. The former player has voiced her opinion on many things over the years and she's never shied away from tackling a controversial issue as well. Despite getting approval from most Ukrainian players, the vast majority of other players opposed the ban on their Russian and Belarussian colleagues.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Tennis-Pegula bows out with head held high despite another quarter-final exit
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Third seed Jessica Pegula may have been the strongest contender for the Australian Open title before Tuesday's quarter-final loss but the American said she would not beat herself up over missing out on a first Grand Slam semi-final yet again.
Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change
Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Australian Open nearly ends in disaster for Stefanos Tsitsipas after narrowly missing ball kid during outburst
Stefanos Tsitsipas was nearly defaulted in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after narrowly missing a ball kid when he hit a ball out of frustration.
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Alpine skiing-Slalom queen Shiffrin not immune to sport's uphill battle for brands
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say.
atptour.com
Paul Set For Top 20 Breakthrough Behind Australian Open Run
American men's tennis is on the rise, and few are climbing higher than Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul. During his run to his first Grand Slam semi-final, the 25-year-old has soared 16 places up the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings to No. 19, setting himself up to crack the Top 20 for the first time in Monday's edition of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"
Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"
Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
tennismajors.com
‘It’ll be awesome’ – Tommy Paul on prospect of Djokovic semi-final
Tommy Paul became the first American man since 2009 into the Australian Open singles semi-final – and even as the second of the day’s quarter-finals was progressing, he was already fairly sure who he’d be facing. Novak Djokovic had raced to a 5-1 lead in the first...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander and Schett on what Big Three brought to Men's tennis, believe Djokovic ends as GOAT: "We are going to miss those rivalries tremendously"
Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett discussed what the big three brought to tennis and why Novak Djokovic will most likely end up as the tennis GOAT. Novak Djokovic will have a chance to secure his 10th Australian Open final tomorrow when he takes on Tommy Paul and there is a very good chance he'll do it. The Serbian player is widely favoured as he played superb tennis so far this year and looks like the best player in the world again.
