ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Joe Bursik looking to make his dad proud after swapping Stoke for Club Brugge

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VS0Cp_0kQXlakP00

This month, for the first time without his father, Joe Bursik made the biggest decision of his life.

It was the next step in a career which had always benefitted from the love, support and advice of dad Alex.

Two weeks ago the goalkeeper swapped Stoke for Club Brugge to become Scott Parker’s first signing in Belgium.

It comes after he suddenly lost Alex to pancreatic cancer in September and the magnitude of the move cannot be lost.

“My journey was me and dad, rather than just me,” Bursik told the PA news agency.

“It was always me and him and any big decisions, like loans or permanent moves, we would always discuss and we always had the same outlook on everything.

“It’s awful not to have him here but I know he’s by my side and every decision I make I know he’ll back.

“I know whatever I would have done he would be proud. He would travel up and down the country to watch all of my games and abroad with England he would always be there. I will carry on with what I was doing and making him proud.

“Dad used to come up a lot, he lived in Milton Keynes so it was only a couple of hours. I saw dad more than mum because mum was working, dad was retired, and mum had to look after my sister in London so it was hard for her to visit.

“She’s probably happier coming to Bruges now so I’ll see her more than when I was at Stoke. She’s been helping me with my decisions recently and been a great support. Life is different but you have to get on with things.

“I played a game (a 4-0 defeat to Watford) a week after it happened. I was pretty much straight back into it, I had a few days off but football was the best thing for me to keep my head.

“I came back and played pretty early. The Stoke fans gave me a great reception when I came out to warm up before Watford. I have to thank them for the support they showed me during a really tough time.”

Now, Bursik is working with sports psychologist Steven Sylvester with the 22-year-old always conscious of his emotions.

“He’s more on the sports side as opposed to a bereavement counsellor. I met him a couple of times and he was the one I really connected with, it’s important you find the right one for you,” he said.

“They just get everything out of you, it’s hard to explain but people who have worked with them know. You just spill your beans and talk.

“I find talking gives me that release I need. Other people are different but I like to just talk and, after, I can just sigh and feel lighter, like I’ve got everything off my chest.

“My mum’s quite like that and has always brought that out of me from a young age. So I’ve always been pretty self aware of my emotions which is a really good thing.”

The focus now is on a new life in Belgium as Bursik drove with girlfriend Maria from mum Debra’s house in London to Bruges last Monday before his first training session the next day.

He is eager to challenge Simon Mignolet as number one having signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, choosing to move to Belgium amid Premier League interest.

It ended Parker’s long chase with the manager having been keen to take him to former club Bournemouth.

Bursik has been on the bench for draws against St Truiden and Charleroi with the Blauw-Zwart fifth in the Jupiler Pro League, 18 points behind leaders Genk after three draws and a defeat in Parker’s opening four games.

“We’re in a little difficult spell at the minute which is why the manager is in,” he said, ahead of Sunday’s trip to struggling Waregem.

“But there’s a big Champions League tie next month (last 16 against Benfica) and that’s why I’m here – to be involved and, hopefully, play in these games.

I’ve gone through a lot of heartache in the past few months

Joe Bursik

“I’ve dreamt of playing in the Champions League. I used to go to all of Chelsea’s Champions League with my dad so it’s mad to think I’ll be involved.

“It inspires me to work harder because I want to be a part of those big games.”

Yet, as much as the England Under-21 international looks to the future, there remains some regret at the way it finished at Stoke with Bursik wanting more than just 53 appearances.

There is obvious respect, something he is keen to stress, for the club and decisions made but a lingering sense of frustration.

“There was a lot of chopping and changing for what I felt was minimal reason (under Michael O’Neill). It’s pretty hard for a young player loving life in the Championship,” he said.

“I wish I could have got a bit more time but it’s the manager’s decision and you have to respect it.

“This month nothing was said (by current boss Alex Neil). There wasn’t much dialogue, it was more from the technical director (Ricky Martin) to my agents.

“Once the offer from Brugge came in I was really intrigued and the more people at the club I spoke to the more it attracted me.

“The size of the club, the opportunities in the Champions League. It was a straightforward decision. I’ve gone through a lot of heartache in the past few months.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Yardbarker

Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City

Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola recalls moment he knew Mikel Arteta would thrive as manager

Pep Guardiola has recalled the moment he knew Mikel Arteta would thrive as a manager during the early stages of his reign at Manchester City.The Arsenal boss learned his trade under the former Barcelona tactician, providing knowledge of the English came from his time as a player in the Premier League.And Guardiola has detailed how Arteta specifically helped him to form a gameplan after moving to the Etihad. “I remember the first game we play against Sunderland,” Guardiola says. “We play against David Moyes. “He [Arteta] said: ‘I know him well, he was at Everton, he does this and...
BBC

'He's a bright boy and has shown up well' - Rodgers on Kristiansen

Leicester fans will get to see new signing Victor Kristiansen in FA Cup action against Walsall on Saturday after Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Denmark international was in line to make his debut. Kristiansen, 20, arrived from FC Copenhagen last week with a growing reputation and eases the pressure at full-back,...
The Independent

The little dilemma facing Arsenal that can enrich the title race

Pep Guardiola knows Mikel Arteta well but he probably knows the little dilemma his former assistant is now facing with Arsenal much better. The Manchester City manager certainly knows it much longer.It was back in 2011, ahead of an arduous series of matches across multiple competitions against Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid, that Guardiola first mused on that tactical back-and-forth that almost comes to represent game theory in such encounters.“When you play as many times against each other, it becomes like the basketball play-offs,” he said. “You do one thing; they respond with another, you answer in another way.”Friday’s FA...
The Independent

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa’s home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.The action will begin on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal travelling to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left.They face Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground, while Accrington Stanley will also be plotting an upset when they face Leeds United at Saturday...
BBC

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi

Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
The Independent

Man City vs Arsenal prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal will look to improve their woeful recent record against Manchester City when Mikel Areta’s side face Pep Guardiola team in the FA Cup tonight.Arsenal have lost their last six matches at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, and it’s been eight years since the Gunners last beat Manchester City away from home.But Arsenal have taken great strides under Arteta this season and lead Guardiola’s side by five points in the title race.Ahead of the crucial double-header against defending champions City, tonight’s clash in the FA Cup could serve as a preview of the battles that may define the...
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers provides update on Leicester transfer plans

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.The Foxes have signed Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for £17m this window with Rodgers still hunting new recruits.“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.“If a senior player has to miss out (in the 25-man Premier League squad) he will have known that will have been the case or known he needed to get...
BBC

FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton faces Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan

Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress. For this weekend's ties, he is up...
BBC

Saikou Janneh: AFC Wimbledon sign Cambridge United forward on loan

League Two AFC Wimbledon have signed Cambridge United forward Saikou Janneh on loan until the end of the season. The 23-year-old has scored one goal in 17 appearances for the U's in all competitions after joining the League One club from Bristol City last summer. The Gambian has previously had...
The Independent

Andy Farrell: Six Nations pressure will be priceless for Ireland going forward

Andy Farrell believes the pressure of being Guinness Six Nations title favourites can aid Ireland’s ultimate quest for World Cup glory.The Irish go into the championship top of the world rankings on the back of an outstanding year which brought nine wins from 11 Tests, including a historic series success in New Zealand.While Ireland had to settle for the consolation of a Triple Crown behind Grand Slam champions France last year, bookmakers view them as the pre-tournament frontrunners this time around.The boys are back! 💪#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/j4NDNB3L44— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 24, 2023Head coach Farrell is eager for his...
BBC

James Bree: Southampton sign Luton defender on three-and-a-half-year deal

Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old left Aston Villa for Luton in 2019, where he played under current Saints boss Nathan Jones. He is Southampton's third signing of the January window, after the arrivals of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz. "I'm...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy