Elvis star Austin Butler dedicates Oscar nomination to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘This is for her’

Austin Butler has dedicated his Oscar nomination to the late Lisa Marie Presley .

The Elvis star has been nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of her father.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because I wish she was here right now to celebrate with me,” Butler said during an interview on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna .

“It feels sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief, but I think of it as a way to honour her, and just say that this is for her.”

