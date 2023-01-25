Andrew Tate moans his prison cell has ‘cockroaches, lice and bed bugs’

Andrew Tate has moaned about the conditions of his prison cell, including “ cockroaches , lice and bed bugs”.

The former kickboxer and influencer, who was arrested last month on suspicion of human trafficking , rape and forming an organised crime group to exploit women, is also complaining that his cell also "has no light”.

The influencer has spoken about his prison conditions after a court ruled he could stay in Romanian jail for another month.

The 36-year-old sent a message to followers of his website, titled "My first email from imprisonment”.

Tate – along with his younger brother Tristan and two Romanian women – was arrested last month.

They were remanded in custody for 30 days but last week saw the court extend it until 27 February.

Romania authorities also seized several luxury cars from Tate's villa on the outskirts of the capital.

The British-US citizen currently has 4.4 million followers on Twitter, having previously been banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

All parties deny wrongdoing.

In the message from prison Tate said: “They are trying to break me.

“Thrown inside a cell without light.

“Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night.

“When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful.

“They try to pour hatred into my heart.”

Tate also mentions the prison guards on multiple occasions, claiming they “know I am innocent”.