The Board of Supervisors this past Tuesday, in its first meeting of the year, selected 1st District Supervisor Darrin Short to be its Chairman for 2023. Following the appointment, 2nd District Supervisor Valerie Starkey was selected by her colleagues to be Vice-Chair. Both votes were unanimous. Later that evening, former City Councilor Kelly Schelllong was selected from the field of three including City Planning Commissioner Ray Wolp and Steve Shamblin, applicants to fill the vacant City Councilor position previously held by Beau Smith. Smith resigned in December to apply for one of the three open Captain positions at Crescent Fire. Schellong, sales manager at Bi-Coastal media also served as Chairwoman, Oversite Measure S Committee. She’ll be sworn in at the upcoming City Council meeting, January January 17 to fill the balance of the Smith term which expires the end of November, 2024.

15 DAYS AGO