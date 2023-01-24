Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
newschannel20.com
Man dead after single vehicle crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 8:15 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash. Responding deputies located a truck on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field.
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
WAND TV
Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
wlds.com
US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman
According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
newschannel20.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
foxillinois.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
The Illinois EMS workers accused of killing their patient refused to check his vitals and falsely described him as 'combative'
Experts told Insider the two EMS workers handled everything wrong, refusing to check vital signs, and restraining him facedown on a stretcher.
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack
When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
Comments / 0