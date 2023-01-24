ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

newschannel20.com

1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
ROODHOUSE, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
MACON, IL
newschannel20.com

Man dead after single vehicle crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 8:15 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash. Responding deputies located a truck on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field.
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman

According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield

Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
foxillinois.com

Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity

Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
CHATHAM, IL

