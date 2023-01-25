ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee man indicted for lying to FBI about ties to ISIS

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Central Florida man on three counts of giving false statements to a federal agency. According to the State Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Moad Mohamed Benkabbou of Kissimmee was asked if he had ever talked about ISIS with a person who was known to the FBI. They also asked if he had ever pledged allegiance to ISIS or made plans to travel overseas to join them.
COVID relief fraud offenses land Kissimmee man in federal prison

OCALA, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for COVID relief fraud offensives in connection with multiple Paycheck Protection Program loans that totaled nearly $1.3 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell...
Orlando Fentanyl Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza has sentenced Luis Omar Rosa Cotto (32, Orlando), Alejandro Acevedo Luna (34, Apopka), and Juan Carlos Garcia (38, Apopka) to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Luis Omar Rosa Cotto – Responsible for over 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl.
Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. That much is clear from a written statement issued by the governor’s office, emphasizing that “Mr. Warren remains suspended from the office he failed to serve.” Warren asked DeSantis on Wednesday in a letter to […] The post Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence

An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
The Truth Laid Bare

It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
