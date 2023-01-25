Read full article on original website
Kissimmee man indicted for lying to FBI about ties to ISIS
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Central Florida man on three counts of giving false statements to a federal agency. According to the State Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Moad Mohamed Benkabbou of Kissimmee was asked if he had ever talked about ISIS with a person who was known to the FBI. They also asked if he had ever pledged allegiance to ISIS or made plans to travel overseas to join them.
niceville.com
COVID relief fraud offenses land Kissimmee man in federal prison
OCALA, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for COVID relief fraud offensives in connection with multiple Paycheck Protection Program loans that totaled nearly $1.3 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Fentanyl Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison
U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza has sentenced Luis Omar Rosa Cotto (32, Orlando), Alejandro Acevedo Luna (34, Apopka), and Juan Carlos Garcia (38, Apopka) to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Luis Omar Rosa Cotto – Responsible for over 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl.
Action News Jax
‘Very traumatic:’ Sophisticated scheme swindles couple out of lifesavings
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local couple spent years saving for their wedding and their future life together, but bride-to-be Courtney Capo said scammers wiped out their bank accounts in a matter of minutes. Capo said it started when she received a text message asking her if she had authorized...
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
wfla.com
DeSantis declines to reinstate Warren after prosecutor asks for job back
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his refusal to reinstate suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren sat down with 8 On Your Side for an interview after losing his bid to get his job back in federal court, speaking to me about his next steps.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. That much is clear from a written statement issued by the governor’s office, emphasizing that “Mr. Warren remains suspended from the office he failed to serve.” Warren asked DeSantis on Wednesday in a letter to […] The post Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WESH
Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence
An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
click orlando
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
Women accused of killing mother during shooting spree had violent history with neighbors
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of killing an innocent mother during a shooting spree has a history of violent attacks against her neighbors, who reported it to deputies, 9 Investigates has learned. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Angila Baxter was arrested earlier this month...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Truth Laid Bare
It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
click orlando
1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for narcotics trafficking, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the search warrant was...
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
Person arrested in connection with Maitland robbery, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. — One person was arrested after a robbery in Maitland Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened near Lake Lilly Park. A Maitland police officer saw the suspect driving near the area and attempted to stop their vehicle, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release. The...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the...
fox35orlando.com
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school
A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
