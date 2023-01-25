Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Pop Music Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has scheduled a lineup of classic rock and pop music acts throughout 2023.
tmpresale.com
Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party in Las Vegas, NV Feb 10th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Delighted to announce a presale c0de for a Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party presale is available below to our users!. This is a great chance for you to order Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party show tickets earlier than anyone else 😀
Fox5 KVVU
Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
Las Vegas Weekly
Blake Shelton’s Ole Red aims to be the epicenter of live country music in Las Vegas
Country music superstar Blake Shelton knows Las Vegas well enough to know that “if you’re going to do something here, you’ve got to do it big,” he said during a January 19 event on the Strip. That’s why Ole Red Las Vegas, Shelton’s four-story, 27,000-square-foot live...
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
vegas24seven.com
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country loves live music in February
STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY LOVES LIVE MUSIC THIS FEBRUARY. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in February. Hop on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered with free line dance lessons Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visit https://stoneysrockincountry.com/dance-lessons/ for details.
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas fine-dining fave Vetri Cucina returns to the Palms with gusto
As will not soon be forgotten, COVID savaged Las Vegas’ hospitality industry with closures across the Valley, one of the most impactful of which was the Palms’ extended downtime. But its acquisition and reopening by San Manuel Gaming is gradually bringing the property back to prominence, including a notable spot in the culinary scene.
houstonseagle.com
James Taylor announces five-night Las Vegas residency
James Taylor is the latest artist setting up shop in Las Vegas. Taylor and his All-Star Band have booked a five-night residency at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan. The shows are confirmed for June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT. There are also a variety of presales happening, including a fan and Citi presale on Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. PT and an MGM Rewards presale kicking off Thursday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT.
Las Vegas Weekly
Fantastic food halls are taking over Las Vegas—and changing the way we eat together
Variety always has been the spice of life when it comes to Las Vegas casino cuisine, or at least since the city’s earliest gambling halls began to morph into something greater. “Gourmet” dinner theater venues and casual coffee shops quickly gave way to all-you-can-eat buffets, hearty steakhouses and more...
nevadabusiness.com
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love
Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
9 Top Picks for a Foodie’s Trip to Vegas
In the past, travelers came to Las Vegas to party and gamble and not much else, refueling at an overpriced steakhouse or with subpar room service. But while those activities might remain the city’s twin raisons d’être, nature abhors a vacuum — and money has poured into Vegas in recent years, bolstering the upper end of what has long been a buzzy, diverse food scene. Now, we’d argue that Vegas ranks as one of the best restaurant cities in the country. For evidence, see our favorite spots, below — must-hits whenever we come to town for the weekend.
Independent ‘film house’ to open in downtown Las Vegas
It's being touted as the only 'indie film house' in Las Vegas and will open its doors at the beginning of March.
Laps for Charity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even without a NASCAR contract. It’s part of the Laps for Charity fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. The event takes on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the speedway. You can bring your personal vehicle and drive on the track that NASCAR drivers use […]
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas
AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
