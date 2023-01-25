ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023

The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country loves live music in February

STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY LOVES LIVE MUSIC THIS FEBRUARY. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in February. Hop on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered with free line dance lessons Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visit https://stoneysrockincountry.com/dance-lessons/ for details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas fine-dining fave Vetri Cucina returns to the Palms with gusto

As will not soon be forgotten, COVID savaged Las Vegas’ hospitality industry with closures across the Valley, one of the most impactful of which was the Palms’ extended downtime. But its acquisition and reopening by San Manuel Gaming is gradually bringing the property back to prominence, including a notable spot in the culinary scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
houstonseagle.com

James Taylor announces five-night Las Vegas residency

James Taylor is the latest artist setting up shop in Las Vegas. Taylor and his All-Star Band have booked a five-night residency at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan. The shows are confirmed for June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT. There are also a variety of presales happening, including a fan and Citi presale on Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. PT and an MGM Rewards presale kicking off Thursday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love

Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

9 Top Picks for a Foodie’s Trip to Vegas

In the past, travelers came to Las Vegas to party and gamble and not much else, refueling at an overpriced steakhouse or with subpar room service. But while those activities might remain the city’s twin raisons d’être, nature abhors a vacuum — and money has poured into Vegas in recent years, bolstering the upper end of what has long been a buzzy, diverse food scene. Now, we’d argue that Vegas ranks as one of the best restaurant cities in the country. For evidence, see our favorite spots, below — must-hits whenever we come to town for the weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Laps for Charity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even without a NASCAR contract. It’s part of the Laps for Charity fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. The event takes on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the speedway. You can bring your personal vehicle and drive on the track that NASCAR drivers use […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas

AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
LAS VEGAS, NV

