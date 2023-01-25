Read full article on original website
Tenants deal with issues in apartment building
JOPLIN, MO -- There's about 24 apartments in the two north byers avenue buildings.
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin's Dollar General in Royal Heights marks the opening of their 19,000th location
JOPLIN, Mo. - The city of Joplin approved building of a new Dollar General Store in the Royal Heights area at 1502 East Zora in 2021. Now the store is open and noted as the 19,000th DG store. This Saturday, January 28, 2023, will mark some special giveaways and acknowledgements.
Security Camera Video Shows Huge Fireball Over Carthage, Missouri
If you were up really early in the morning a few days ago, you likely witnessed one of the brightest fireballs in recent memory. Thanks to new security camera video, you can see it even if you weren't up showing a massive meteor that seemed to turn darkness into day.
fourstateshomepage.com
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Kansas school resource officer fined $1,500 in Miami Walmart shoplifting caper
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas school resource officer accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise from a Miami Walmart was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay restitution on Thursday. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, pleaded no contest to eight shoplifting citations in Miami Municipal Court. He was...
koamnewsnow.com
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Schools announce hiring of new Franklin Tech director
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools have announced the hiring of Kaci Dorton as the newest director of the Franklin Technology Center at Joplin High School. “I am excited and honored to serve the students and staff at Franklin Technology Center,” said. Dorton. “I look forward to working with...
fortscott.biz
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
kggfradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
koamnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Some schools are in session today including the big ones: Joplin, Neosho and Carthage. Click here for our list of cancellations. 2.75" - South Joplin resident D.F. JASPER COUNTY ROADS — “Primary roadways are wet. Secondary roadways partially snow-covered. 33°” — MSHP 6:48 am...
kggfradio.com
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
Ottawa County Sheriff responds to ATF stabilizing brace ruling
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it will not enforce an Alcohol Tobacco and Firearm ruling (2021R-O8F) that outlaws firearm stabilizing braces.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
Missourinet
Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
