ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County

KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023

Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Schools announce hiring of new Franklin Tech director

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools have announced the hiring of Kaci Dorton as the newest director of the Franklin Technology Center at Joplin High School. “I am excited and honored to serve the students and staff at Franklin Technology Center,” said. Dorton. “I look forward to working with...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday

Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
kggfradio.com

Attempted Carjacking in Galena

An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
GALENA, KS
kggfradio.com

Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash

A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
WEBB CITY, MO
sentineltimes.com

Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs

Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Missourinet

Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry

State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy