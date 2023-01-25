Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Motley Fool
Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today
Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Surged This Week
The deal is complementary on a geographic and end-market basis. Cost synergies will be generated, but that's not the real purpose of the acquisition.
Motley Fool
Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday
NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins. Management raised its short-term earnings outlook.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Motley Fool
Where Will Texas Instruments Stock Be in 1 Year?
Its prospects should improve by 2024, but its elevated valuation could prevent it from outperforming the S&P 500 if a new bull market starts.
NASDAQ
Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN
A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
Investopedia
Sherwin-Williams Shares Sink on Q4 Results and Outlook
Sherwin Williams (SHW) saw the biggest losses of any S&P 500 stock on Jan. 26 as the company warned about 2023 profit and sales. The move lower followed a mixed fourth quarter earnings report, with revenue coming in below expectations but profit beating forecasts. The company's CEO cited challenges including...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Why STMicroelectronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
STMicroelectronics STM shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance. STM reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.32, beating analyst estimates of $1.13. The company expects first-quarter net revenues of $4.20 billion versus analyst consensus estimates of $3.92 billion. The company also guided 2023 revenue...
NASDAQ
Norfolk Southern Stock Looks Reasonably Priced As It Nears Q4
Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25. We expect NSC stock to trade sideways, with the company expected to post results marginally below the street expectations. Although the company should continue to benefit from a shift toward lower-cost transportation alternatives, higher costs will likely weigh on its overall performance. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that NSC stock is fairly valued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Nokia Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q4; Margin Expands Courtesy Nokia Tech; Boosts Dividend
Nokia Corp NOK reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 16% year-on-year (11% in constant currency) to €7.45 billion. Network Infrastructure sales grew 14% Y/Y in CC. Cloud and Network Services sales increased by 5% Y/Y in CC, while Nokia Tech rose 82% Y/Y as a long-term licensee exercised an option.
Textron Beats Q4 Consensus Backed By Aviation & Industrial Segments; Shares Upbeat FY23 Guidance
Textron Inc TXT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.5% year-over-year to $3.64 billion, beating the consensus of $3.32 billion. Revenue by segments: Textron Aviation $1.58 billion (+16.4% Y/Y), Bell $816 million (-4.9% Y/Y), Textron Systems $314 million (+0.3% Y/Y), and Industrial $907 million (+16.1% Y/Y). EPS of $1.07 beat...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 29% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped by a staggering 29.85% in 21 sessions from $298.87 at 2022-12-22, to $209.66 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Enphase Energy’s...
msn.com
Stock market today: Dow ends flat as Microsoft fights back, financials gain
Investing.com -- The Dow cut losses to close flat Wednesday, inspired by Microsoft's rebound from intraday lows and gains in the financials as investors continued to digest a slew of quarterly results ahead of a key inflation report due Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, the S&P 500...
NASDAQ
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
