ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Is Down Today

Sherwin-Williams beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but provided an outlook for 2023 that was well short of expectations. The company sees demand for its residential products falling along with housing demand, and it faces uncertainty from industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally. This longtime winner will survive...
Benzinga

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Surged This Week

The deal is complementary on a geographic and end-market basis. Cost synergies will be generated, but that's not the real purpose of the acquisition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday

NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins. Management raised its short-term earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Motley Fool

Where Will Texas Instruments Stock Be in 1 Year?

Its prospects should improve by 2024, but its elevated valuation could prevent it from outperforming the S&P 500 if a new bull market starts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Chemical Stock Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 26: DOW, EMN & OLN

A few prominent chemical companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers tomorrow. Chemical companies are expected to have benefited from firm demand across several key end markets and strategic actions to mitigate input and other cost inflation in the fourth quarter. Demand for both commodity and specialty chemicals...
Reuters

Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
Investopedia

Sherwin-Williams Shares Sink on Q4 Results and Outlook

Sherwin Williams (SHW) saw the biggest losses of any S&P 500 stock on Jan. 26 as the company warned about 2023 profit and sales. The move lower followed a mixed fourth quarter earnings report, with revenue coming in below expectations but profit beating forecasts. The company's CEO cited challenges including...
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Benzinga

Why STMicroelectronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

STMicroelectronics STM shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance. STM reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.32, beating analyst estimates of $1.13. The company expects first-quarter net revenues of $4.20 billion versus analyst consensus estimates of $3.92 billion. The company also guided 2023 revenue...
NASDAQ

Norfolk Southern Stock Looks Reasonably Priced As It Nears Q4

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25. We expect NSC stock to trade sideways, with the company expected to post results marginally below the street expectations. Although the company should continue to benefit from a shift toward lower-cost transportation alternatives, higher costs will likely weigh on its overall performance. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that NSC stock is fairly valued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ

Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy