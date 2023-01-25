Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25. We expect NSC stock to trade sideways, with the company expected to post results marginally below the street expectations. Although the company should continue to benefit from a shift toward lower-cost transportation alternatives, higher costs will likely weigh on its overall performance. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that NSC stock is fairly valued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Preview has additional details.

2 DAYS AGO