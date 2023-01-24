Read full article on original website
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
montgomeryindependent.com
The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama
“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
wfxl.com
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
WSFA
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com
Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers
Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
Power outages in Big Bend, south GA
Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Florida Power CEO resigns after investigation into Alabama political powerhouse Matrix
The leader of Florida’s primary electric company, which has been embroiled in controversy over allegations that it backed sham election candidates and spied on a journalist, will be stepping down next month, it was announced Wednesday. Florida Power & Light’s parent company, NextEra Energy, announced that CEO Eric Silagy...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
