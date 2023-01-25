Yesports.gg, the leading gateway for web3 gamers and esports fans, announced today that registration is now open for the highly-anticipated “Convergence 2023” event. The largest digital web3 gaming to esports conference, hosted by Yesports founder Sebastian Quinn, will take place over three days and features founders from 35 of the top web3 games, including; ZedRun, Decentral Games, Planet IX, Fabwelt | Arsenal, Exiled Racers, Undead Blocks, Metalcore, and Shatterpoint. This unique digital conference will also feature 3 leading global esports founders from The Alliance, Talon, and Infinity.

