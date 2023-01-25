ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedefiant.io

Pudgy Penguins and Doodles Seek Alternatives to Ethereum

Despite Ethereum being the birth-place of NFTs, some of the network’s most popular NFT communities are expanding onto alternative Layer 1 blockchains. The reason? The threat Ethereum’s high gas fees may return. On Thursday, Pudgy Penguins and Doodles both announced they will expand beyond Ethereum. Pudgy Penguins launched...
thedefiant.io

RAI Founder Rues ‘Mistake’ of Dependency on ETH

The Tornado Cash sanctions case was supposed to be a boost for censorship-resistant, decentralized stablecoins. It hasn’t worked out that way. Six months after the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the crypto mixer and triggered a wave of blacklisting across the sector, the market cap and trading volume for two key decentralized stablecoins are down.
thedefiant.io

Yesports Partners with 30+ World Class Web3 Games to Announce “Convergence 2023” — The Largest Digital Web3 Gaming to Esports Conference

Yesports.gg, the leading gateway for web3 gamers and esports fans, announced today that registration is now open for the highly-anticipated “Convergence 2023” event. The largest digital web3 gaming to esports conference, hosted by Yesports founder Sebastian Quinn, will take place over three days and features founders from 35 of the top web3 games, including; ZedRun, Decentral Games, Planet IX, Fabwelt | Arsenal, Exiled Racers, Undead Blocks, Metalcore, and Shatterpoint. This unique digital conference will also feature 3 leading global esports founders from The Alliance, Talon, and Infinity.
thedefiant.io

Uniswap to Deploy on BNB Chain

Uniswap, the No. 1 decentralized exchange by trade volume, is poised to deploy for the first time on a major competitor to the Ethereum ecosystem. On Sunday, 80% of voters holding UNI, Uniswap’s governance token, chose to deploy the DEX’s v3 on BNB Chain, the second largest smart contract network.
thedefiant.io

GHO to Arrive ‘In Weeks’ After Aave V3 Launch on Ethereum

Aave, the largest decentralized lending protocol, is expected to launch on Friday the latest version of its software on Ethereum, a move that will pave the way for its stablecoin, GHO. AAVE token holders must approve the move in a vote that ends Wednesday at 5 p.m. New York time,...
thedefiant.io

MakerDAO Set To Deposit $100M In Bespoke Yearn Vault

The MakerDAO community has greenlit a proposal to deposit $100M of USDC from its Peg Stability Module (PSM), which holds reserve assets backing the DAI stablecoin, into a tailor-made noncustodial Yearn vault. The debt ceiling of the vault will be set at $100M, with an estimated yield of 2% APY.
thedefiant.io

ZenGo Becomes First Non-Custodial Wallet on Polygon with no Seed Phrase Vulnerability

ZenGo has become the first non-custodial wallet with no seed phrase vulnerability to integrate with the Polygon network. As a result, Polygon users can enjoy self-custody of Polygon (MATIC), ETH, BTC, and more with secure asset recovery built-in. By leveraging advanced biometrics and cutting-edge MPC cryptography, ZenGo eliminates onboarding complexities,...

