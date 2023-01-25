Read full article on original website
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
iheart.com
Criminals: Man Tries Backflip During Sobriety Test.
An Ohio man was arrested after doing a backflip in front of officers to prove that he was sober. Here is the moment Tanner Watson did the flip to prove that he wasn’t under the influence . . . but the police weren't buying it. Burglars Are Caught Because...
Texas man accused of decapitating newlywed wife allegedly steals beer from store where victim worked
A Texas man accused of killing his wife allegedly stole a beer from a convenience store moments after the slaying.
WJLA
1 dead after car flees Secret Service traffic stop, hits pedestrians near White House: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One pedestrian is dead and another pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle that fled a Secret Service traffic stop Friday afternoon near the White House, the Metropolitan Police Department said. In addition to hitting the pedestrians, the fleeing vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.
Louisiana Man Charged in Dog Mauling Death of 7-Year-Old Girl: Deputies
A 20-year-old man in Louisiana has been arrested after his large pit bull allegedly attacked and mauled a 7-year-old girl to death as she was playing in her yard. Erick Lopez was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of negligent homicide in the death of Sadie Davilia, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Man dazzles pilot by shining laser pen at police helicopter
A man was caught on video shining a laser pen at a police helicopter, dazzling the pilot.Footage shows the beam being shone into the cockpit before the offender is detained in Walsall.The chopper was assisting with a vehicle stop on Tuesday, 17 January.The culprit is now facing up to five years in jail for endangering an aircraft."The impact on a pilot is, at the very least, distracting, but can be serious enough to cause temporary 'flash' blindness and, in some cases, lasting eye damage," head of NPAS flight operations Captain Paul Watts said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine interior minister among at least 14 killed in helicopter crash near KyivRishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt in moving car while filming videoBernie Ecclestone appears at London court ahead of trial for alleged fraud
