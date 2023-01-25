Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch veterinary hospital undergoes expansion
When Dr. Wendy Ellis established the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, she had been hoping to start a general practice. However, the demand for emergency care in the area led her to follow a different course. Despite the presence of five animal hospitals in Sarasota and Bradenton, she said...
Longboat Observer
Sailors football coach envisions program on the rise
Josh Phillips did not feel compelled to leave Bradenton at first. He was comfortable there, and it kept his commutes to a minimum. Phillips worked as the offensive coordinator for Bradenton Christian School's football program before being named the Manatee High defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach in 2022. A move to Sarasota, where Phillips' wife, Traci Ruth Phillips, owns property, would complicate things. But there were certain scenarios that, should they ever arise, would make a move worth it for Phillips.
mustangsahead.com
LRHS FFA enjoys county fair success
(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – The LRHS FFA excelled at the Manatee County Fair the past two weeks. The FFA just completed a very busy 2023 season with amazing results. The Chapter Steer, “Terry,” was purchased by the Toomey Family and the Chapter Hog, “Ohana,” was purchased by FPL- Manatee Plant.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Esplanade Azario topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 16112 Umbria Place to Michelle Joanne Reiff and Jay Edward Reiff, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County will provide attendants for its busy parks
As more of the amenities at Manatee County parks began to reach capacity because of tremendous growth, plans began in 2022 to staff parks with attendants to keep things running smoothly. Molly White, deputy director of the Sports and Leisure Services Department, said the county’s athletic leagues, park use and...
Longboat Observer
The best spots around Sarasota to celebrate Galentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is a heinous holiday (this coming from a woman living in newlywed bliss). You and your significant other are conditioned to separately embark on the Hallmark haul of must-have items: cards, chocolates and tchotchkes. But there are other ways to celebrate love in February then succumbing to...
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Quit in Time LLC sold the home at 15 N. Polk Drive to Walk the Plank Lido LLC for $5,725,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,117 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.7 million in 2017.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
6 p.m. at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive, St. Armands Key. The King's Bbrass is back by popular demand to play "the best in sacred brass music" on St. Armands Key. 'Dance Makers'. 7 p.m. at FSU Center For The Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail.
Longboat Observer
It's round 2 for Fruitville Road roundabout art proposals
When the Sarasota Public Art Committee presented its recommendation for a sculpture in the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 in April 2022, the Sarasota City Commission sent it back to the drawing board. The committee’s choice — a colorful coral sculpture titled “Dwell” by South Korean artist Sujin...
Longboat Observer
One-of-a-kind Lido Shores home on the market at $10 million
Living spaces include ceilings up to 17 feet high with floor to ceiling windows. Living spaces include ceilings up to 17 feet high with floor to ceiling windows. The properry at 150 Morningside Drive is listed at $10 million. The properry at 150 Morningside Drive is listed at $10 million.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Longboat Observer
Bay Haven school shares story time with the mayor
Bay Haven Elementary School for Basics Plus fourth grade teacher Jennette Schwaed invited Mayor Kyle Battie into the classroom to read for story time. Bay Haven’s Fourth Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennette Schwaed quizzes students. Bay Haven’s Fourth Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennette Schwaed quizzes students. Tancred McCarthy, Max McMaster...
Longboat Observer
SPAC Foundation receives $10 million gift
Private funding for a proposed Sarasota Performing Arts Center has received a $10 million boost from a relative newcomer to the area. The gift from Canadian businessman Paul Seed, who in 2021 purchased a seasonal home on Longboat Key, is earmarked to support the architecture and design team that will be selected this spring.
Longboat Observer
One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold
Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
srqmagazine.com
Neal Land and Neighborhoods Announces Camp Creek Amenity at North River Ranch
Neal Land and Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, is pleased to announce the start of construction of Camp Creek – a new and unique amenity coming to the master-planned community of North River Ranch. Camp Creek will be located in the heart of the community. North River Ranch, voted Best Community in Bradenton in Bradenton’s Best, is an amenity-rich, active living community featuring award-winning home builders, home designs and amenities. In addition to the existing community amenities, the 12+ acres of Camp Creek bring many new and exciting features to the community including The Homestead – a 4,859-square-foot main gathering and social amenity hub with indoor and outdoor living, a canteen-style café, and workspaces. The Headwaters Swim Center will offer a resort-style pool with a double-loop slide, tropical landscape, and ample lounge and passive spaces. Additional amenities of Camp Creek at North River Ranch include: The Outpost: a discovery center with a bike station where you can rest up and prepare for a trail run or bike ride using the community’s Bike Share. The Fieldhouse: a 1,634 square-foot screened-in game room and porch. Bike Pump Park: featuring a skilled-rider challenge course and a trainer park for beginners. The community’s extensive trail system’s main walkway the Greenway, interconnects into the native and natural landscaped green spaces, the Great Lawn, nature pathways and walks, and a new feature, the Big Meadow. SuperStream Hot-Spot, wi-fi available at all of the community’s amenities. Electric vehicle charging stations. Future phases will include multi-purpose sports courts and pickleball. Late last year, North River Ranch announced a wellness-focused Village Center anchored by HCA Hospital and a Market Walk shopping area to be part of the community. Market Walk will be anchored by Publix, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Other retailers will be announced throughout the year. Both amenities are thoughtfully designed to encourage pedestrian use and will be conveniently accessible to the community. Visit North River Ranch for updates and information on the community and its amenities. For more information on Neal Land and Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit www.NealLand.com.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
scgov.net
Buchan Airport reopens Jan. 25
Buchan Airport reopens Wednesday, Jan. 25, after serving as a vital south county debris management site since October 2022, following impacts of Hurricane Ian. The debris management site enabled the county’s debris contractors to stage and volume reduce vegetative storm debris collected from southern areas of unincorporated Sarasota County.
