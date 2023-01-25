Neal Land and Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, is pleased to announce the start of construction of Camp Creek – a new and unique amenity coming to the master-planned community of North River Ranch. Camp Creek will be located in the heart of the community. North River Ranch, voted Best Community in Bradenton in Bradenton’s Best, is an amenity-rich, active living community featuring award-winning home builders, home designs and amenities. In addition to the existing community amenities, the 12+ acres of Camp Creek bring many new and exciting features to the community including The Homestead – a 4,859-square-foot main gathering and social amenity hub with indoor and outdoor living, a canteen-style café, and workspaces. The Headwaters Swim Center will offer a resort-style pool with a double-loop slide, tropical landscape, and ample lounge and passive spaces. Additional amenities of Camp Creek at North River Ranch include: The Outpost: a discovery center with a bike station where you can rest up and prepare for a trail run or bike ride using the community’s Bike Share. The Fieldhouse: a 1,634 square-foot screened-in game room and porch. Bike Pump Park: featuring a skilled-rider challenge course and a trainer park for beginners. The community’s extensive trail system’s main walkway the Greenway, interconnects into the native and natural landscaped green spaces, the Great Lawn, nature pathways and walks, and a new feature, the Big Meadow. SuperStream Hot-Spot, wi-fi available at all of the community’s amenities. Electric vehicle charging stations. Future phases will include multi-purpose sports courts and pickleball. Late last year, North River Ranch announced a wellness-focused Village Center anchored by HCA Hospital and a Market Walk shopping area to be part of the community. Market Walk will be anchored by Publix, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Other retailers will be announced throughout the year. Both amenities are thoughtfully designed to encourage pedestrian use and will be conveniently accessible to the community. Visit North River Ranch for updates and information on the community and its amenities. For more information on Neal Land and Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit www.NealLand.com.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO