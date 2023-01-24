Read full article on original website
1st Grade Chalk Art
Mrs Tucker's first grade class has been learning about Utah Symbols and why our state is so great! Today they learned about the Delicate Arch and got to create some beautiful chalk art. They are great artists!. #applevalleyelementary#homeofthesilverfox#neboschooldistrict#BeUtahful#chalkart#weloveourstudents#thankyourteachers.
Team Teaching
Mr. Bradford (our District Math Specialist) and Ms. Wilson team-taught a math lesson on place value. We love the support we receive from our District Specialists!
5th Grade Wax Museum
Fifth grade has been working so hard to learn about different historical figures and today they were able to present all they learned at their class Wax Museums. It was so fun to see all of the students dressed up and to hear their great presentations. Good job 5th grade!
Author Shaum Barrowes Performs for Rees Students
Local author and singer, Shaun Barrowes, performed for 3rd-5th grade students at Rees. It was an INCREDIBLE performance and so much fun for everyone! Thanks Shaun for sharing your talents with our Rees Eagles!. #ReesElementary #ReesEagles #ReesEaglesSOAR #SOAR #NeboHero #TheClimb #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
