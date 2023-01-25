ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Takes The Spotlight As Brazil And Argentina Mulls Creating A Common Currency

This week, Brazil and Argentina are set to declare the initiation of preparations for a shared currency, a move that could result in the formation of the world’s second-largest currency bloc. According to a report by Financial Times, the two countries will discuss the concept at an upcoming summit...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
coinjournal.net

El Salvador’s Bitcoin City wins architectural design award

El Salvador is the first country that recognised Bitcoin as legal tender. Bitcoin City has been recognised as a sustainable and highly efficient project. El Salvador is building the new city in the country’s East, with clean energy entirely sourced from nearby volcanoes. El Salvador made history when it...

