ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 27, 2023
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage results for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Coming at you live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Tonight is the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Refresh your page for ongoing results. Join the community below in our comments section to engage with viewers in real-time.
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 Now Available, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre Draw Their Numbers
– The Kickoff Show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now online. The show starts at 8 PM ET on Peacock. – WWE has also posted the Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 special online. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide each draft Superstars from past and present to be included in the ultimate Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble results, recap, grades: Rhodes, Ripley win Rumble matches, Zayn turns on Bloodline
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley earned their chances to win world titles, but the biggest story of the night involved the Bloodline. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are WrestleMania bound after winning their respective matches at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. The show closed on an emotional high note as one of WWE's best storylines in recent memory took a major step forward with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender Card + 2 Matches For Next Week’s Impact
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 24th and will be airing live via Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and FITE.tv. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling No...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests He Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
As a leading man in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a busy man, and is likely too busy for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Brahma Bull’s name has come up several times as a possible surprise entrant and a possible winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Final WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for tonight’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out the updated WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For The 2023 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. A graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The names are...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which Match Is Main Eventing WWE Royal Rumble
This year's Royal Rumble will be held inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Alamodome stadium last played host to the Royal Rumble back in 2017. Those who are wondering what match will be tonight's main event won't have to wait because according to Fightful Select, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens will be the main event for the 36th annual Royal Rumble. Below is the full Royal Rumble match order, which is subject to change:
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status
WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff show below, starting at 7:00 PM EST. The actual pay-per-view event will air one hour later at 8:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you...
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight On Having ‘Residual Heat’ Upon WWE Return, Talks Pitch Black Match
LA Knight will collide with Bray Wyatt in the highly anticipated Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event later tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In 2008, Knight made his first WWE appearance in a dark match on ECW. On August 1, 2014, he...
