wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 27, 2023
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage results for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Coming at you live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Tonight is the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Refresh your page for ongoing results. Join the community below in our comments section to engage with viewers in real-time.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Kevin Owens outplays The Bloodline again, Brock Lesnar ready for Royal Rumble
The Bloodline is a mess and Kevin Owens remains the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' dominance in quite some time. Owens got the better of Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos ahead of his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Reigns was notably absent...
sportszion.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: surprise entrant leaked for 30 man royal rumble match!
WWE Royal Rumble is the first premium pay-per-view event of the year where all eyes will look for the winner of the 30-men battle royal with much anticipation as the winner will headline Wrestlemania the biggest event of the year. Needless to say, the winner gets to choose the opponent...
Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Royal Rumble’
The ‘WrestleMania’ picture will begin to come into focus with Saturday’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reveals New Royal Rumble Entrant
WWE shared a video of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio training in the ring for the 2023 Royal Rumble. Ripley confirmed that her "Dom-Dom" will be one of the entrants in the men's Rumble match. In the video, Dominik talked about his dad, Rey Mysterio, not teaching...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For The 2023 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. A graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The names are...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
Fightful Select shared the match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will serve as the main event. You can check out the complete match order below:. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain...
